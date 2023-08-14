CIG records half-year surplus of $166M

(CNS): Despite spending some $15 million more than expected in the budget by the halfway point of this year government has maintained an overall healthy surplus. According to the latest unaudited financial report to the end of June, the public purse has a CI$166.2 million surplus, $22.7 million more than budgeted for the first six months of this year. With more than $398.2 million in the bank, the government’s financial position appears stable.

The surplus is a result of higher earnings from coercive revenue, as it collected more taxes and fees than expected and made some savings in staff costs and consumable spending. But the government spent more on public services and funding its statutory authorities and government companies, though many SAGCs brought in more revenue than expected.

Compared to the same period last year, government’s core revenue increased by $19.5 million, while spending by core government was up by $12.6 million. SAGCs’ brought in $13.6 million more than the first six months of 2022.

Officials said that adherence to responsible fiscal policy continues to yield significant overall cash and deposit balances. However, the savings so far this year in personnel costs and supplies may not translate into full-year savings because of timelines, vacancies and delayed projects that could see spending increase further during the second half of this year.

“The second quarter’s performance has positioned the government to be optimistic about its performance for 2023,” finance ministry officials stated. “However, costs will continue to increase as more personnel/staff vacancies are filled and projects come online over the remaining two quarters of 2023. These costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily.”

The officials explained that revenues must exceed the performance of $978.1 million for core government set out in the original 2023 budget if it is to reach the revised level of $1.037 billion in the Strategic Policy Statement for 2023, which was tabled in parliament on 26 April.

While revenue is increasing, the danger is that this is not sustainable as it is driven partially by inflation and a limited number of revenue lines.

The $5.3 million collected in fees relating to motor vehicles charges surpassed the expected budget due to a higher than expected volume of imports, while the offshore sector also generated more cash than expected, especially from funds. An increase in visitor numbers in the first half of the year led to a spike in tourism revenue when compared to 2022, resulting in $19.6 million more than the first half of 2022.

Work permit fees continue to be an important source of revenue for the government as the headcount for expatriate workers continues to climb. An additional $3.2 million over the budget was collected between January and the end of June, which the finance ministry said was due to continued economic growth.

Notwithstanding the overall favourable results in revenues when compared to the 2023 budget, there were certain areas that fell short of projected expectations, such as regular import duties, which were down by $8.3 million, though the amount still exceeded the duty collected in 2022.

The government also continues to shell out big numbers to cover healthcare for those who are under- or uninsured. An additional $21.3 million was spent during the first half of the year on this budget line item (NGS 55).

“The costs for NGS 55 are currently $32.2 million and exceed prior year-to-date spending by $7.8 million,” officials warned. During this 2023 financial year, an additional $9 million has been approved by parliament for these escalating costs.

The government also spent an additional $5.4 million than budgeted on other types of community support, such as scholarships and bursaries, as well as $2.4 million more on direct financial assistance.