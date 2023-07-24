Men arrested after cops seize forged $100 bills

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from West Bay and a 34-year-old man from North Side were arrested after police officers recovered a number of forged US$100 bills. The RCIPS said that several forged bills were found on the West Bay man who was searched at the West Bay Public Beach following a report of possible illegal activity at the location.

After the 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing forged notes, two search warrants were carried out at addresses believed to be connected to him, and more fake US$100 notes were found at one of the residences. The 34-year-old man was arrested in relation to this recovery. Both men have since been bailed while investigations continue.

The RCIPS is advising the public to pay close attention when exchanging cash to ensure that the bills they receive are authentic, especially when handling large denominations of US dollars

If anyone has information regarding the production or existence of forged notes, they are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.