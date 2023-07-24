Inflation boosts government’s tourism revenue
(CNS): The number of overnight guests visiting the Cayman Islands this year is now close to pre-pandemic levels, providing a welcome increase in government revenue, which has been boosted by inflation that has led to an increase in hotel room rates. Tourism Accommodation Taxes and Fees have already surpassed the annual budget forecast in the first six months, according to the Ministry of Tourism, and based on this trend, total revenue this year is expected to surpass the total for 2019, which was the highest on record.
Between 1 January and 30 June, revenue from tourism taxes amounted to CI$28.8 million, which is CI$12.4 million more than the mid-year projection figure in the budget, and around CI$3 million over the target for the whole year, which means that the government has already collected more money in six months than it expected for the twelve months of 2023.
The growth was said to be due to both marketing and the support and commitment from tourism partners and stakeholders. But it is also helped by an increase in the average cost of tourism accommodation. But although Cayman is one of the most expensive Caribbean destinations, the rising room rates do not seem to be putting visitors off just yet.
In a release from his ministry, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that between January and June, 235,370 stayover guests visited the Cayman Islands, which is 84% of the number of overnight visitors in the first six months of 2019, Cayman’s busiest year to date.
“Tourism performance over the first half of the year has surpassed expectations and underscores the significant rebound in our tourism industry,” he said. “Revenue collection influenced by the increase in the Average Daily Rate (ADR) of accommodations over the past year is indicating a strong and sustained interest in the Cayman Islands as a premier travel destination.”
Efforts to improve air connectivity have also paid off significantly, the ministry stated ahead of Monday’s announcement that Cayman Airways would be offering flights to Barbados. According to the MoT release, additional new flights and direct connections have resulted in increased bookings.
Over 83.6% of guests came from the United States, 7.5% from Canada and 4.4% from Europe, similar to figures recorded in 2019. Over at the port, cruise passenger arrivals for the first half of the year amounted to 738,462 passengers, or 73% the pre-pandemic visitor numbers of 2019.
Overall, the re-growth of tourism has been bolstered by robust performance in traditional source markets and emerging regions, as well as inflation. Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the revenue collections demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of the Cayman Islands tourism industry.
“I am thrilled to see the numbers are ahead of our projections for the first half of 2023, particularly since revenue and visitation targets for 2022 were also exceeded,” she said. “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2023, I am optimistic about sustaining this positive growth trajectory and maintaining the Cayman Islands’ position as a leading travel destination in the Caribbean. The Department of Tourism is also working hard to build on this momentum by continuing to implement innovative strategies to attract more visitors to our shores.”
Despite the healthy revenue collected from tourism, the opposition has criticised the government for its failure to roll out a clear cruise policy, given the expected decline in the headcount of cruise visitors. Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew said the ministry has no real idea what to do about the decline and no strategy to manage it.
“The minister sees no need to develop a fully considered cruise tourism strategy during a decline in the cruise business, with the jobs of several thousand families dependent on cruise tourism at risk,” he said. “It is very likely that the decline will be more than 25% and will last longer than… three years.
Hew stated that if the Progressives were returned to office, they would begin a review and a national discussion about the future of the sector in their first year. Falling short of saying they would re-start their previous plans for a cruise port, which proved to be extemely controversial and ultimately very unpopular, he said they would identify the changes that are necessary in the short term and the long term to plug the gap.
Speaking on Radio Cayman last week and in a video message on social media, Hew added that the minister did not appear interested in a national conversation about cruise tourism. He also took aim at the numbers, stating that it was not hard to surpass targets that are set so low.
Meanwhile many other Caribbean destinations have far exceeded their 2019 statistics in terms of visitors numbers. Turks and Bahamas being some examples.
At the expense of thousands of residents struggling to stay afloat.
We are forgotten souls.
Stay-over tourism is what we want, yes? I am also struggling, but I am glad to see these numbers. MUCH better than cruise ship numbers.
Trickle down economics is a capitalist lie.
The problem is what exactly are these political kooks going to waste this revenue on???
More asphalt at the detriment of the environment.
A Government which benefits from and praises inflation!!!? WTF!??
Exactly! Countries have been struggling to keep inflation down, here we are popping shampagne and celebrating that it is up on the Rock.
No champagne for the poors. Gey back to work!
So basically hotels doubled their price and doubled their revenue but crying to increase minimum wages.
Protect the profits, damn the poor.
Imagine the contributions to CIG General Revenue if DART hotels weren’t allowed to also pocket the 10% Government room taxes? Do Kenny or Wayne have any clue on state of drawdown on combined USD$37.1mln NPV abatements and waivers as amended in May 2016? What is the current status of DART’s promised $400mln in new real estate projects by Feb 2025? These should have been clocking down to zero in realtime. Roy admitted he and PPM weren’t going to bother keeping track of these limited contract items, despite the significant public interest in supervising these commitments and value restricted abatements and waivers. Who do our governments work for that they don’t feel they need to keep track of every penny of this foregone public revenue?
well done dart again.
cayman would be nowhere without you!
The inverse is more true: Dart would be nowhere without Cayman; don’t forget, he burned his bridges almost everywhere else of merit.
Opposition wasn’t interested in a national conversation either as they tried to shoehorn the port through
just a by-product of the wealthy international super-rich who are awash with cash. if a real international recession hits cayman will be left high and dry.
this windfall is nothing to do with no-plan-pact.
NO. This is not a by-product of the wealthy; this is a by-product of the working middle class. Look at the photo above. You see rich people there? No, you don’t. You see hard-working people who choose — currently — to spend their money here. Let us never forget that the middle class drive the U.S. economy and ours.
cig should be thankful to the private sector who are generating this revenue…just a pity that this money is then being wasted by cig and the civil service…..
That’s world class civil service, bub.
But yet people had so much to say regarding Tourism having no substantial profit to the island….(sips tea quietly)
Who are these “several thousand families dependent on cruise tourism” really? Maybe a dozen or so millionaire Caymanians, and the rest are permit workers for failing businesses. Let it shake out.
Absolutely correct. Plutocracy.
Long live King Kenny, the best tourism minister in all of the land!
Good one. We all had a laugh, thank you.