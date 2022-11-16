Man denies using fake $100 bill to buy lunch

(CNS): Reese Leon Cornwall from George Town has pleaded not guilty to three serious charges that stem from allegations he used a forged CI$100 note to buy a meal at the Sea Inn on Shedden Road last March. Cornwall is accused of not only getting his $16 lunch but the $84 in change as well from the counterfeit currency. Appearing in Grand Court Friday, he denied having a forged bill that he knew was false, uttering a forged note he knew was fake and obtaining property by deception. He will now face trial in January.