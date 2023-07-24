Driver pleads not guilty to murder in road-rage killing

Bryan Welcome (from social media)

(CNS): Bryan Welcome (41) pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared in Grand Court on a Zoom link from HMP Northward Friday. The local grocery shop owner denied deliberately killing Omar Ryan when he ran over him in a car on 8 July along David Foster Road, close to the airport. Just before Ryan was killed, he and Welcome had been involved in a dispute in Bodden Town that turned violent.

The argument turned deadly when the men both drove to George Town and again engaged in a further confrontation that ended with Welcome driving over Ryan. A trial date has been set for November, and Welcome has elected to be tried by a judge sitting alone without a jury.