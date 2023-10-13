Man denies trying to use forged cash at Brac shops

The Market Place, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Tyler Foster Scott from Cayman Brac denied two charges of knowingly trying to use forged CI$100 bills at two shops on the Brac last year. Scott was arrested in September 2022 after he had presented the forged cash at Blackbeard’s liquor store and then at the Market Place grocery store. Scott pleaded not guilty to two counts of uttering a false document when he appeared in court Friday and will now stand trial in March.