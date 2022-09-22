Cops bust Brac man over forged notes and drugs

(CNS): A resident on Cayman Brac was arrested yesterday, for uttering a forged note and various drug offences after he tried to use a fake $100 bill at two places on the island. Police said that they were called to one of the businesses where the man had attempted to use the counterfeit bill and following their inquiries they found the suspect and arrested him.

Officers then searched the man’s residence and while no more forged notes were found police did seize an undisclosed quantity of ganja and utensils used in the consumption of cocaine. The man was then arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, consumption of cocaine and possession of a drug utensil. He was granted bail as investigations continue.

Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant for counterfeit notes which continue to be in circulation.