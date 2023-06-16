Second offender on run after breaking tag

(CNS): Police are seeking the help of the public to find Christopher Perry Bush (32) from Bodden Town who has broken and taken off his electronic tag and gone on the run. Bush, a repeat offender and who has absconded in the past is on bail in relation to a firearms offence. The police said they are looking for Bush as a result of breaching his bail conditions and is considered violent and dangerous.

Police said he should not be approached and they are asking the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see him. Bush is also encouraged to turn himself in to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station, at any time, day or night.

The news that Bush has absconded came less than a day after police said that they were looking for Joshua ‘Patchy’ Ebanks who they said had also removed his tag and was wanted for breaching his bail conditions though CNS understands both men are suspects in a recent gun related crime.

The police warned the public that assisting some one to avoid apprehension are also committing an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of up to $5000 or two years in jail.

Anyone with information about Bush’s whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.