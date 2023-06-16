Local operators get a chance to meet cruise execs

Carnival cruise ship in George Town

(CNS): The Ministry and Department of Tourism have organised opportunities for local tour operators, representatives from major attractions, suppliers and retailers to meet with cruise industry executives next week. Local people who own tourism-related businesses and are already doing business will get the chance to raise their concerns directly with the cruise companies.

For years local tourism business owners have complained about how their margins are being squeezed by the cruise companies, making it almost impossible to earn a living.

The face-to-face meetings will take place Wednesday, 21 June, during the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council here in Cayman and will enable stakeholders to address their concerns.

“We aim to assist the private companies by fostering communication, encouraging cruise lines’ purchase of local goods and services, and identifying any concerns or opportunities that can help Cayman’s cruise tourism sector to flourish,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

There are two sessions available catering to a wide variety of sectors within the cruise industry. Session 1 will be for stakeholders involved in tour operations or shore excursions, and Session 2 will cater to those that manage port operations, itinerary planning and retail.