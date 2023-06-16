West Bay man on licensed release on the run

Joshua Ebanks

(CNS): Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks (30) from West Bay is wanted by police after he removed his electronic tag and breached the terms of his conditional release from HMP Northward. Officers are appealing to the public to help them find Ebanks, as he will now be returned to custody to finish serving his sentence.

Police said he has a history of involvement with guns and should not be approached but treated as violent and dangerous. Members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if they see Ebanks, who is also being encouraged to turn himself in at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest active police station at any time, day or night.

The RCIPS said that anyone helping him to avoid the authorities or to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent his apprehension is committing an offence. If prosecuted, they could be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com