Jamaica source of CSEC maths paper leak

(CNS): Investigations by officials at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) into a leaked maths exam paper have led them to an examination centre in Jamaica as the source. The paper was said to have been leaked all across the region ahead of the secondary school exam last week. Hosting a press conference on Zoom Friday, CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley would not reveal the name or location of the centre or those implicated in the leak.

Dr Wesley said that Jamaica’s Ministry of Education and Youth had been informed and that CXC was dealing with the issue following its security protocols. Responding to media questions, he said that the Jamaican police were not yet involved, though this remained a possibility. He said he did not know whether or not any money had changed hands for the leaked paper.

According to a press release, “As a result of the breach and the compromise of the examination, as well as consideration for the mental health and wellbeing of our candidates, timely release of results, and matriculation requirements, CXC® has determined that for this examination the modified approach will be used to award fair and valid grades.”

The release explained, “The modified approach entails assessment of: i. the School Based Assessment or Paper 032 (Alternative to SBA) for private candidates; and ii. Paper 01.”

CXC officials noted that candidates had spent months preparing for the examinations and the security breach had caused “much anxiety and concern”. They said that “the security of the regional examinations is paramount”, and that candidates’ “best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes”.

Here in Cayman, Department of Education Services officials said last week that they were waiting for the outcome of the CXC’s investigation into the leak and how it would affect local students, but noted that there had been no reported breach in the Cayman Islands.

The findings of the investigation were reportedly released to the education ministry here on Friday. On Monday the DES Director Mark Ray said after meeting with the examining body and other regional education officials he was satisfied with the swift resolution.

“I am pleased with the timely manner in which the CXC concluded its investigation into this matter. This will enable our candidates to focus on preparing for upcoming examinations and be assured that their assessments in the subject will be impartial and valid,” he said, confirming that candidates’ final grades in mathematics will be determined by their performance in the School Based Assessment and Paper 01. Ray wished the candidates good luck in their upcoming exams.