Tide gauge vandalised and solar kit stolen

Antenna mount

Batteries

Antenna

Panel and antenna

(CNS): The tide gauge at the Panama Canal in the Creek, Cayman Brac, was vandalised last week and the suspects also made off with the device’s antenna and solar panel, plus two marine batteries. The gauge went offline sometime last Thursday afternoon and when staff went to investigate, they found the lock on the device had been broken and the wires cut.

The matter is under investigation by Cayman Brac police. Anyone with any information is asked to call Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. The public is also asked to be on the lookout for any of the items which were stolen. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.