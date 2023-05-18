Regional CSEC maths paper leaked ahead of exam

(CNS): The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the advanced leak of a mathematics exam that students across the region sat yesterday, including here in the Cayman Islands. In a short statement, officials said they were aware of the concerns that Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Math Paper 02 was likely leaked but have not said how this could impact results.

“This matter is of great concern to us; we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency,” officials from the CXC said in a short statement.

According to regional media reports, the paper was leaked to several students at two schools in St Vincent the night before the exam. Images of the paper were then shared on social media.