Local sea temperatures break records

DoE staff spread antibiotic paste on corals affected by SCTLD

(CNS): Local sea surface temperatures reached new highs this weekend, with Friday going down in the history books as the hottest 19 May since records began, according to figures from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The news comes as officials here begin hosting a series of public meetings to discuss the new draft Climate Change Policy.

Reinforcing the fact that Cayman needs to prepare for the impact of a warming planet, the seas around the Cayman Islands reached almost 30°C, a temperature level never previously recorded this early in the year.

The draft Climate Change Policy examines what needs to be done to address the risks these islands face, especially the impact of sea level rise, which will increase as glaciers melt and as the ocean gets warmer and expands. The rising sea temperatures are tough on our already stressed local coral reefs, which have been hit by stony coral tissue loss disease. Cayman is now under a bleaching watch with more than three months of increasing temperatures still to come.

Although the current forecast is for a below-average Atlantic Hurricane season, there is a great deal of uncertainty this year over storm predictions and how strong the expected El Niño will be. With much warmer than normal sea temperatures in the Eastern and Central Atlantic, as well as locally, the prediction for 14 storms could turn out to be a serious underestimate.

The reality of climate change continues to influence sea and air temperatures, with records constantly being broken. April 2023 saw Earth’s global ocean temperatures hit record highs as the second-warmest for any month on record, according to NOAA scientists. Sea temperatures were 0.86°C above the long-term average last month.

Given the trajectory the planet is on following the collective failure of world leaders to address emissions and the destruction of natural resources as well as the continued loss of biodiversity, it is not surprising that there is a 99% chance that 2023 will be in the top ten hottest years on record by New Year’s Eve. There is a more than 90% chance it will rank among the top five.

From the beginning of February through to the end of April, the average land temperature recorded at Owen Roberts Airport was 81.5°F (27.5°C), which is around 0.6°C above the annual average. But it appears that May will be considerably hotter, given that every day so far this month the weather has hit highs in excess of 87.8°F (31°C).

The draft Climate Change Policy will be the document that helps officials here navigate what is to come. The public discussions on the draft begin on Friday in Cayman Brac, followed by a meeting on Little Cayman on Saturday. Meetings begin on Grand Cayman in West Bay on 6 June and end in North Side on 15 June.