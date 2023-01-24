UCCI chair to also take over NRA board
(CNS): Gilbert McLean has been appointed as chairman of the National Roads Authority (NRA) Board of Directors, replacing Alric Lindsay, who resigned at the end of November largely because of the journalism work he is doing for Digicel’s news site, Loop. McLean is also chair of the UCCI board, for which he receives a stipend of around $48,000 per year, considerably more than the stipend received by NRA board members, which is around $4,000 per year.
McLean also receives a pension as a former Cabinet (ExCo) member, having served as health minister in the 2001-2005 UDP administration. He represented the Sister Islands from 1988 to 1996, and Bodden Town from 2000 to 2005, becoming a founding member of that party when it formed in 2001. After losing his seat in the 2005 elections, he unsuccessfully campaigned three times to be voted back into politics.
His new appointment, which is for a period of three years, was reported in Friday’s edition of the government gazette. The three other new board members are Peter Campbell, Decia M. Foster and Dominique Williams.
Although Premier Wayne Panton indicated in the wake of the 2021 General Elections that the PACT Government intended to seek out new faces and more diversity on local boards, new appointments have tended to be former politicians and familiar faces.
According to a review of 69 boards by the Policy Coordination Unit (PCU) at the time PACT came to office, 446 voting members (61%) were men. Only 31% of board leaders and 37% of deputy leaders were women. While more women have been appointed since the last election, there has not been a dramatic change in the demographics, and the boards are still dominated by politically connected men.
The past three auditor generals have all criticised the tendency towards cronyism in board appointments, with people sitting on boards as a result of who they know rather than what they know.
McLean’s appointment comes as the NRA is embarking on a significant road-building programme intended to alleviate Grand Cayman’s major traffic concerns. This includes the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension, and the NRA will also begin a series of public meetings next month, starting in George Town and North Side, about the terms of reference for this road.
The construction of the EWA extension will impact everyone on Grand Cayman, not just commuters from the Eastern Districts, since it threatens the future survival of the critical Central Mangrove Wetlands.
An estimated 174 acres of wetland could be destroyed by the project, and the road will dissect what is believed to be the Caribbean’s largest remaining contiguous stretch of mangrove habitat. It will also provide access to land in the area, opening up some higher ground for development, which will undermine the ecological services it currently performs, such as sequestering carbon and reducing risks of flooding.
Category: Politics
He also gets a pension as a retired Principal Secretary.
A real nice tidy monthly sum when you add it all up!
Also Chairman of UCCI’s Board of Trustees. Excellent compensation benefit for Chairpersons appointed under PACT Govt!
The EWA extension is sorely needed and long overdue! Whichever government is in power must face this head on, follow best engineering practices to allow for good drainage yes, and get this road built as a matter of urgency! For the entire Grand Cayman and especially for the eastern districts, to improve commute times and improved road safety also!
Yes. The landowners desperately need their landlocked parcels unlocked at the public’s expense.
Daily Double: What do paving, education, sister islands, and the former UDP party all have in common?
In a country where religious freaks have control, women have no chance.
Excellent man. He will do a great job!
Same old, same old.
Can we please have some fresh faces, who seem to have a grip on reality?
Julianna is obviously getting her team together to take over UDP after McKeeva pretends to step away. That includes this relic former HR manager of Quarry Products Ltd. These obsolete unqualified, uneducated cronies need Board stipends to bridge the losing years to the next election run. It’s terrifying and pathetic, yet somehow it gets past all the vested gatekeepers that should know better and be blowing their whistles for that era of reciprocal post-filling to stop.
You cry babies need to button it, we need these experienced people as they know how it works. Good job Honorable Premier!
So Gilbert, when will the third lane heading east past Maedac be open?
Dear Lord. Glad to see Wayne is re-starting the recycling program though.
Da Costa lotta though.
“Although Premier Wayne Panton indicated in the wake of the 2021 General Elections that the PACT Government intended to seek out new faces and more diversity on local boards, new appointments have tended to be former politicians and familiar faces.”
Are we surprised – these people have showed us their true colours for YEARS… it is just us fool fools who keep re-electing them.