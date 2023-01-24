UCCI chair to also take over NRA board

Gilbert McLean

(CNS): Gilbert McLean has been appointed as chairman of the National Roads Authority (NRA) Board of Directors, replacing Alric Lindsay, who resigned at the end of November largely because of the journalism work he is doing for Digicel’s news site, Loop. McLean is also chair of the UCCI board, for which he receives a stipend of around $48,000 per year, considerably more than the stipend received by NRA board members, which is around $4,000 per year.

McLean also receives a pension as a former Cabinet (ExCo) member, having served as health minister in the 2001-2005 UDP administration. He represented the Sister Islands from 1988 to 1996, and Bodden Town from 2000 to 2005, becoming a founding member of that party when it formed in 2001. After losing his seat in the 2005 elections, he unsuccessfully campaigned three times to be voted back into politics.

His new appointment, which is for a period of three years, was reported in Friday’s edition of the government gazette. The three other new board members are Peter Campbell, Decia M. Foster and Dominique Williams.

Although Premier Wayne Panton indicated in the wake of the 2021 General Elections that the PACT Government intended to seek out new faces and more diversity on local boards, new appointments have tended to be former politicians and familiar faces.

According to a review of 69 boards by the Policy Coordination Unit (PCU) at the time PACT came to office, 446 voting members (61%) were men. Only 31% of board leaders and 37% of deputy leaders were women. While more women have been appointed since the last election, there has not been a dramatic change in the demographics, and the boards are still dominated by politically connected men.

The past three auditor generals have all criticised the tendency towards cronyism in board appointments, with people sitting on boards as a result of who they know rather than what they know.

McLean’s appointment comes as the NRA is embarking on a significant road-building programme intended to alleviate Grand Cayman’s major traffic concerns. This includes the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension, and the NRA will also begin a series of public meetings next month, starting in George Town and North Side, about the terms of reference for this road.

The construction of the EWA extension will impact everyone on Grand Cayman, not just commuters from the Eastern Districts, since it threatens the future survival of the critical Central Mangrove Wetlands.

An estimated 174 acres of wetland could be destroyed by the project, and the road will dissect what is believed to be the Caribbean’s largest remaining contiguous stretch of mangrove habitat. It will also provide access to land in the area, opening up some higher ground for development, which will undermine the ecological services it currently performs, such as sequestering carbon and reducing risks of flooding.