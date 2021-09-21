Another ex-minister appointed as board chair

Deputy CO Joel Francis, Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, UCCI Board Chair Gilbert McLean and Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks

(CNS): Gilbert McLean is the latest former minister to land a board chairmanship as the PACT government continues to appoint members for the various public authority boards. McLean, the new chair of the University College of the Cayman Islands, was the health minister in the 2001-2005 UDP administration but lost his Bodden Town seat in the 2005 elections. Ronnie Dunn and Nichelle Scott, two more new faces for the board, have been appointed as directors, while Jared Awe, an existing member, has been appointed deputy chairman.

McLean was MLA for the Sister Islands from 1988 to 1996, and represented Bodden Town from 2000 to 2005. After losing his seat he failed to make it back into politics despite three attempts.

Before becoming a politician he worked as a teacher and then in the civil service in various roles, including government training officer, assistant secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Planning, Lands and Natural Resources, and permanent secretary (now called chief officer) in the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Trade.

McLean said he was looking forward to meeting the other members of the board and taking a careful and detailed look at what currently exists, to build on it and to change those things that may require improvement.

Dunn, the current deputy CEO of the Health Services Authority, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years experience. Within Government, he has held the positions of chief financial officer, director of budget and management, and acted as accountant general. He has also served on the Civil Aviation Authority and the National Roads Authority boards and as Chairman for the Government’s Central Tenders Committee (now PPC).

Scott is also a CPA and works as the manager of Customer Services at CUC and is the CFO for the power company’s subsidiary Datalink.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she was confident that the collective experience of these new members along with the existing board will ensure the UCCI is positioned to continue providing accessible and affordable quality education,

O’Connor-Connolly thanked the three outgoing members, Scotland, Matthew Tibbetts and Shomari Scott, for their “outstanding leadership and dedicated service amidst a time of great uncertainty.”