Another ex-minister appointed as board chair
(CNS): Gilbert McLean is the latest former minister to land a board chairmanship as the PACT government continues to appoint members for the various public authority boards. McLean, the new chair of the University College of the Cayman Islands, was the health minister in the 2001-2005 UDP administration but lost his Bodden Town seat in the 2005 elections. Ronnie Dunn and Nichelle Scott, two more new faces for the board, have been appointed as directors, while Jared Awe, an existing member, has been appointed deputy chairman.
McLean was MLA for the Sister Islands from 1988 to 1996, and represented Bodden Town from 2000 to 2005. After losing his seat he failed to make it back into politics despite three attempts.
Before becoming a politician he worked as a teacher and then in the civil service in various roles, including government training officer, assistant secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Planning, Lands and Natural Resources, and permanent secretary (now called chief officer) in the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Trade.
McLean said he was looking forward to meeting the other members of the board and taking a careful and detailed look at what currently exists, to build on it and to change those things that may require improvement.
Dunn, the current deputy CEO of the Health Services Authority, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years experience. Within Government, he has held the positions of chief financial officer, director of budget and management, and acted as accountant general. He has also served on the Civil Aviation Authority and the National Roads Authority boards and as Chairman for the Government’s Central Tenders Committee (now PPC).
Scott is also a CPA and works as the manager of Customer Services at CUC and is the CFO for the power company’s subsidiary Datalink.
Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she was confident that the collective experience of these new members along with the existing board will ensure the UCCI is positioned to continue providing accessible and affordable quality education,
O’Connor-Connolly thanked the three outgoing members, Scotland, Matthew Tibbetts and Shomari Scott, for their “outstanding leadership and dedicated service amidst a time of great uncertainty.”
Category: Education, Government Administration, Local News, Politics
Gilbert will do a fine job. Congratulations!
Interesting info on progression in the Civil Service – Training Officer, Assistant Secretary, Senior Assistant Secretary, Permanent Secretary, one truly wonders how the Permanent Secretary (Chief Officer) spends his day with all these minions doing his work for him, but that’s Government for you.
Lawd have mercy. De dish run away wid de spoon ta rass.
More candy treats for the good old boys club I see, oh how things change the more the stay the same. Shomari departs and who takes his spot no other than his wife Nichelle, I guess transparency reigns Supreme with PACT.
UDP is the wolf that snuck into our lives disguised as PACT.
Mac is running the country now through stacked boards, and honest Wayne can only wring his hands as he watches Kenny, Saunders and Jay slowly take over.