EWA extension ‘crucial’, claims roads minister
(CNS): The minister responsible for roads, Jay Ebanks, has said that the East-West Arterial Road extension is the most crucial of all the road projects that the National Roads Authority is working on. However, the proposed road is also one of the most controversial, as the bulk of the next phase poses a direct threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands. There are also significant concerns that it will lead to a surge of development in this critically important habitat.
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, Ebanks said the government was in full support of the road and he hoped that the public meetings in relation to the Environmental Impact Assessment would begin in the Eastern Districts in February.
In a press release about the project issued Tuesday, the NRA said the road was needed to create “a highly resilient transportation corridor to meet the increasing challenges of climate change and sea level rise” as a result of the risk to the existing single coastal road that links East End to the rest of Grand Cayman, as well as improving access for tourists.
“Since climate change and sea level rise are a very real concern, NRA recognises the need for an alternative corridor to the current coastal road which is vulnerable to serve storms and coastal flooding,” the release stated.
“The extension of the East-West Arterial (EWA) will also serve as an emergency route when coastal roads are compromised and preserve connectivity between population centres. The project will reduce travel time to and from George Town for East End, North Side and Bodden Town residents and will assist in the promotion and implementation of sustainable public transportation [with] dedicated bus lanes.”
The NRA also claimed it would provide future stormwater management systems and enhance access to tourist attractions.
Nevertheless, the road has stirred up significant concerns about the environment and potential flooding. And while the minister insists that the road is crucial, many people disagree, pointing to the bottleneck at Grand Harbour as the primary cause of the traffic woes.
The plans for the ten-mile long, 160ft wide stretch of multi-lane highway that would extend the existing East-West Arterial from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road require the removal of more than 174 acres of undisturbed mangrove habitat.
But the NRA said it was aware of the environmental concerns and the need to protect the Central Mangrove Wetland, and said it was committed to identifying and developing engineering solutions that would minimise unavoidable impacts.
At the end of October, the CI$2 million contract was awarded to a US engineering company, which is expected to spend more than a year examining the threat to mangroves and the related wildlife, as well as the risk of flooding created by cutting through this natural area of drainage.
Email nra@nra.ky with questions or comments about this project.
Excavator was there on site fueling up to destroy more trees……smh
Now I’ve heard it all! After hundreds of years and many hurricanes the coastal road remains intact. Why do you think is behind this minister Ebanks? It’s because of the central mangrove eco system. Completing of this extension will create severe flooding to existing properties in the vicinity and will diminish the fresh water lense. Similarly to what is happening to the surrounding ponds around these quarries that are now going into the salt water lense. Adjoining ponds are now dead. No crustaceans, no moss algae or fish to feed the turtles, birds, etc.
We don’t want the road. Plain and simple! Stop destroying our environment! Why are you pushing for this extension? Where is our Premier?
Having a second route to the Eastern districts is absolutely critical. It’s crazy how the Brac and even Little have more true resiliency in the road network than Grand with their ring roads and alternative routes.
Storm damage, accidents, road works…. any number of things can completely cut off half of the island the way it is right now. That’s not just a matter of inconvenience, but it also means emergency services are too frequently severely compromised.
There’s no question that the impact to the wetlands and natural habitats in the heart of the island must be managed very carefully, yet there are very compelling arguments for securing an alternative route spanning the island.
Normally, full commitment comes after the EIA is published and mitigations green lit, but everything is backwards here when the bribes are already cashed on deposit.
The under the sound tunnel (Sunnel) is the only solution.
Must be the only thing him and Ezzard agree on. The road is needed as constituents require access to their land.
Just keep building more roads and widening the existing ones until there is no more traffic congestion. Simple.
Only the peeps driving down from the east no the pain of this traffic. I hope the conduct the construction as environmentally friendly as possible, but however they do it, it needs to be done… and fast!
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Perhaps we should actually put a proper public transport system in place first, then evaluate how necessary this road building is.
Proper Public Transport System:
-Multiple large buses that continually travel the main roads of Cayman on a Schedule, stopping ONLY at designated bus stops.
-Connecting with smaller buses which service individual communities so that no home is outside a 20 minute walk to a Marked Bus Stop.
-GPS tracking for transit users to see bus locations (similar to the Uber App.)
-Daily, Weekly and Monthly transit subscriptions allowing unlimited numbers of rides for up to date subscribers
-Grand Cayman Transit Phone App to show proof of subscription when boarding a bus, with active map showing live time bus location, location of nearest Bus Stop and bus schedule
-a physical transit card (for those without smart phones).
-each bus to run regularly daily routes so that no rider waits more than 20 minutes to catch a main route bus. Times for bus arrival to be posted at each Designated Bus Stop.
-buses to be cleaned and maintained at a central hub
-bus drivers to be qualified as such and be given first and a darkness to light certification
schools, cruise port, airport, malls and grocery stores to be included in bus routes
-buses to have live cams for benefit of driver and rider
-bus routes to one monitored both by GPS and by random in person auditing of bus drivers performance for factors including timeliness, road safety, and friendliness
-bus service to be 24/7, with emphasis on making sure users get to and from entertainment (restaurants, bars, concerts, plays etc safely, with the aim to reducing DUI accidents
Seems to me the budget for road building would be better spent on this project.
I would be happy to help make this a reality, Minister Jay Ebanks – have your people call me.
Who is Chair of the Roads Authority 🤔
Can somebody please explain to the NRA and to this minister, that removing 174 acres of mangroves will have the exact opposite effect than “protecting“ the island from flooding and storm surge?
Looks like it’s boom’ time for the property industry… But as previously liveable areas are forcibly changed to ‘cities’ without a real community mandate (i.e. without a vote), the corrupted economic model of property-led ‘development’ destroys our environment and quality of life.
Thoughts? 🤔
🟢Protect our environment
🟠Stop overdevelopment
🔴Stop duplicity
Hogwash more deals already cut before this extension is even started to make certain ministers BiG BIG $$$$ Cayman whilst destroying important environmentally sensitive areas for this island .How much more are we going to build up this little island eh check you political sponsors who pretending whilst sitting on preservation boards that they care out This island .Pure Hypocrites
You are correct about “political sponsors” and campaign contributors.
If you take a look at who were campaign contributors, then much of MPs, especially Cabinet Ministers, irrational and disproportionate decisions start to become clear, because it’s all about political favors as quid pro quo.
Check it out, as this is in the public domain, and you can gain great insight into who is really calling certain shots: as a hint, it’s not the MPs/Ministers, but rather the campaign contributors and political sponsors.
Link?
The road is just an excuse for the big builders to move their concrete jungle (high rises) east. Just say no!
What the article should say is that it will reduce the time to get to the Hurley Roundabout traffic mess / congestion.
Exactly right Hubert. Talk about putting the horse before the cart but like we all know its not about solving the traffic problem
You are correct, it is all about payoffs to enable developers (many are generational Caymanians who care nothing for our country) to profit from the access to interior property. It is a travesty that Caymanians will destroy their country so willingly.
any comment wayne?..or mr governor?
wayne has to either stand behind this nonsense or sack jay ebanks immediatley.
jay ebanks…not just an uneducated fool…but now resorts to making up stories to justify his nonsense plans
He was duly elected… who is to blame for that? More importantly, who will run against him. And will opposition to him get elected? How stupid is the electorate in his district? (an easy answer – VERY stupid).
surely cig should now be advising people to relocate from the coast…or at very least prevent further costal development in cayman due to the climate risks of rising sea levels!!!!
anywhere else in the world this minister would be sacked after spewing such nonsense.
laughable stuff…but thats what happens when government ministers are ‘interviewed’ on government run radio stations.
just another day in wonderland.
from the people who said building more roads is not the answer to cayman traffic crisis…..yep, you are getting more roads.
welcome to wonderland.
easily some of the most fraudulaent and dishonest statements i have ever heard.
i wonder what excuses they will dream up next week???
Just wait. More is on the way.
yikes…looks like we will have to move inland to avoid sea level rises!!!!!
what a bunch of nonsense.
there is not one valuid reason for this road…except the obvious one…opening up land for more unplanned, low rise, residential development.
Money will be made; but not by you!
We definitely need an alternative route for those HGV’s barrelling through Bodden Town and Breakers. The route was only ever intended as a quiet country road. Just look at the quaint homes sitting perilously close to the edge of the road with no side walk to protect them from a side swipe from one of these trucks. Got help us is one of them took a direct hit.
Dump trucks should go on the Bodden Town bypass but guess their undercarriage can’t take the speed bumps. They don’t need to barrel through BT but who’s gonna stop em?? Government don’t cares.
‘building roads to meet the challenges of climate change’????
someone pass me the headache pills…..