Panton promises board diversity

Premier Wayne Panton and Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn

(CNS): As the country waits on government to change the line-up of several public boards, authorities, councils, commissions and tribunals, the premier has signaled that when PACT begins appointing new members, there will be a change to the old recycled politically connected faces who have dominated these institutions for decades. Making a commitment to gender diversity on these until now male dominated boards, Wayne Panton also said the government would include people with disabilities, young people and the elderly in future appointments.

The membership of critical boards, such as those dealing with immigration issues and the ever-controversial Central Planning Authority, are political appointments. This has been criticised by the auditor general and others because in many case people are appointed on a basis of who they know rather than what they know.

However, in a press release announcing his plan to take a different approach, Panton said he had already put his proposals for greater diversity before Cabinet.

“We must be the change we want to see in the world,” Panton said. “A review has shown that the previous and current membership of government-appointed bodies is not equitable in terms of gender representation. After the past year of turmoil, many people may want to simply return to normal. But in this case, we have a tremendous opportunity to create a new normal; one in which women are equally represented at some of the highest levels of decision making in our Islands.”

A review of 69 boards by the Policy Coordination Unit (PCU) found that of the 446 voting members, 61% are currently men, and only 31% of the leaders of these boards are women. Men also outnumbered women in the deputy roles at 63%.

There was no data on other demographics, such as disabilities and age, so the PCU was only able to give an analysis on gender. But Panton said that, given those statistics, it was “clear that there is much room for improvement.” Cabinet has committed to carrying through and strengthening government policies that provide for the inclusion, participation and equal representation of persons with disabilities, older persons and youth, he said.

“We also have to include our young people,” Panton said. “We know that when they are engaged in the political process, they have a say in helping to formulate the politics of tomorrow. It is also critical in building a stable and peaceful society and helping to develop policies that address the specific needs of younger generations. Inclusion and diversity bring benefits to the wider community, including increased representation of differing viewpoints and experiences.”

He said the policy decision is based on the need to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the Cayman Islands at a time when the people are ready for change and eager to address longstanding inequalities. “The members of the PACT Government hope to demonstrate that we understand our community and will continue to push the country forward through policies such as this,” he said.

The Cabinet Office will develop a guide to diversify appointed government bodies, as well as to advise ministers and chief officers in their approaches to diversity and inclusion.

Meanwhile, CNS understand that the country can expect to see changes to the line-up of important boards in less than one month.