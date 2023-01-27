Ministry breached data law with vaccine prize draw

Dawn Bodden, winner of the DMS prize draw, with Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, Adrienne Politowicz from DMS and Premier Wayne Panton in November 2021

(CNS): As the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) marks International Data Protection Day this Saturday, it has revealed some of the details of its work this year in that area of its remit, including an own motion investigation (OMI) into a data protection complaint about the government’s “vaccine challenge” event, in which the ministry failed to comply with the law. During 2022 the Ombudsman was notified of 101 data breaches, received 28 complaints and dealt with 136 inquiries. It also investigated its first criminal prosecution under the law last year, which is still before the courts.

In a press release, the OMB outlined the findings of the OMI into the Ministry of Tourism’s vaccine draw, which was rolled out as a way to incentivize the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As part of the event, it published lists of winners’ names, but that data was sensitive as it revealed the vaccination status of those individuals.

During its investigation, the OMB concluded that the ministry did not provide an adequate privacy notice explaining the purposes for processing the data. Nor did the government officials have valid consent or any other legal basis for the publication of the data, which was also found to be excessive in relation to the stated purposes.

However, the office said that as the ministry fully cooperated with the ombudsman and ceased the publication of the sensitive personal data of the winners of the challenge, including its removal from all media and social media under its control, the case was closed and no formal report was published.

“The ombudsman made recommendations for any similar initiative in the future, including that individuals should be provided with a compliant privacy notice, that a legal basis for processing should exist, and that more privacy-friendly options be found,” the office said in the release.

The Data Protection Act contains important privacy rights for individuals, including the right to be informed about how personal data is used. Individuals also have the right to request corrections to inaccurate personal data, to object to direct marketing and to request access to their personal data.

The law also sets out how personal data can be handled by public and private sector organisations based on eight core principles, including fairness, data minimisation, adequacy, retention and security of personal data processing. The OMB concluded that the ministry breached three of these principles with the vaccine prize draw.

The Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with oversight and enforcement of the law and people have the right to complain to the office if they believe their data is not being processed legally or fairly. Businesses, organisations and public authorities must report personal data breaches to the OMB as well as to the individuals affected.

“In the coming year the Office of the Ombudsman will continue periodic outreach and public education efforts to ensure compliance with the important privacy protection requirements contained in the Act,” officials said.