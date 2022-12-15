Scarce primary habitat to be cleared for EE subdivision

Typical Cayman shrubland

(CNS): More than six acres of primary habitat in East End is now set to be bulldozed as the Central Planning Authority granted planning permission last month for a 22-lot subdivision for homes and apartments west of John McLean Drive. The Department of Environment has questioned the need for the residential subdivision in the absence of a revised national development plan or justification for more development in the area, given the severe decline and scarcity of Cayman’s primary habitat.

The land in question is dry shrubland vegetation and sparsely vegetated rock, habitat once common across the island but now a dwindling resource that the DoE said is highly threatened as a result of land conversion for human use. “The DoE urges the Planning Department and CPA to look into the need for the subdivision of land in the absence of an updated development plan for the islands,” officials from the DoE said in their submissions to the CPA.

According to the minutes of the meeting, planning permission was granted to the applicant, Lori-Ann Daily, because the CPA determined that the application complies with the Development and Planning Regulations (2021 Revision) but made no mention of the loss of natural resources.