Sandwich shop and grocery store robbed at gunpoint

Subway in Countryside

(CNS): Subway at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah and the McRuss Grocery Store in George Town are the latest businesses to fall victim to robbery, which is said to have increased by more than 400% in the Cayman Islands this year. The Subway sandwich shop was robbed at around 9:15pm Tuesday by a lone man with his head and face covered who entered the establishment brandishing a handgun and demanded cash.

He made off on foot with an undisclosed sum of money in the direction of Newlands. Although the police carried out an area search, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Some six hours later, at around 3:20am Wednesday, three men, one of them armed with a gun and two with knives and all three with their faces and heads covered, entered the McRuss store on Eastern Avenue and demanded cash. They made off with the cash towards the rear of the store.

No firearms were discharged and no injuries were reported during either of the incidents, which both happened at businesses that are open 24 hours per day.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who is overseeing the ongoing spate of crime that has now seen close to 50 robberies and muggings take place this year, said that police patrols had increased but he also urged business owners to take extra precautions

“Detectives are working diligently to solve these robbery incidents that have been occurring, while our uniform operations have been increasing patrols and making themselves visible during key times and locations,” he said. “We are encouraging business owners to take precautions, like ensuring that they make regular and staggered bank deposits to limit loss and to employ additional security measures where possible, to reduce your chances of being victims of crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.