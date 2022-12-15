Sandwich shop and grocery store robbed at gunpoint
(CNS): Subway at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah and the McRuss Grocery Store in George Town are the latest businesses to fall victim to robbery, which is said to have increased by more than 400% in the Cayman Islands this year. The Subway sandwich shop was robbed at around 9:15pm Tuesday by a lone man with his head and face covered who entered the establishment brandishing a handgun and demanded cash.
He made off on foot with an undisclosed sum of money in the direction of Newlands. Although the police carried out an area search, they were unable to locate the suspect.
Some six hours later, at around 3:20am Wednesday, three men, one of them armed with a gun and two with knives and all three with their faces and heads covered, entered the McRuss store on Eastern Avenue and demanded cash. They made off with the cash towards the rear of the store.
No firearms were discharged and no injuries were reported during either of the incidents, which both happened at businesses that are open 24 hours per day.
Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who is overseeing the ongoing spate of crime that has now seen close to 50 robberies and muggings take place this year, said that police patrols had increased but he also urged business owners to take extra precautions
“Detectives are working diligently to solve these robbery incidents that have been occurring, while our uniform operations have been increasing patrols and making themselves visible during key times and locations,” he said. “We are encouraging business owners to take precautions, like ensuring that they make regular and staggered bank deposits to limit loss and to employ additional security measures where possible, to reduce your chances of being victims of crimes.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Law enforcement and crime prevention are two very different things. Do you think rcips really wants to prevent crime? How does that affect their budget and job security? Stop looking to rcips to prevent crime, it’s stupid. You want to prevent crime, Turn your attention to social programs, immigration and our education regime.
Sitting ducks that can’t defend themselves. I think if we had a third helicopter we could get this solved.
The police need to watch the stolen things going on Honduras and Jamaica flights for money and stolen goods and victims of robbery now being stalked by these robbers and doorstep robberies Beware Cayman they are destroying this place .Time for immigration to address this situation .
“we are encouraging businesses to take precautions… employ additional security measures…”
This is all well and good to say, but no security guard armed with a badge can take 2 people with knives or guns and I don’t expect them to jump into a losing battle to lose their life for minimum wage
The police and CIG can make all the statements they want about the public and businesses taking more responsibility for their safety but it’s useless when we aren’t allowed to own the tools to do so. We aren’t even allowed to have pepper spray unless we are willing to suffer legal consequences by our government.
So miss me with all this PR speak about taking extra caution.
So basically, what this Jamaican-dominated police service is telling the public: “lol we ah try still, but speeding tickets are much easier work cause you actually come to us and we na haffi investigate further. try so lock up ya business like fort knox cause we might close out 2 cases out of 50 for the year”
On another note – knocks on wood – how is it that jewelry stores with their doors wide open, and a scrawny phillipeno security guard for protection, somehow never get robbed, but poor ole subway and mcruss did for what – $52.73?
The civil unrest and lawlessness are to be expected. Cramming the island with as many people as possible, cost of living going through the roof and MLA’s flouting laws on the regular. Inevitable really.
Self entitled cowardly punks. No more lenient sentences. HEAR THAT JUDGES?
Not happening, they wearing rose gold coloured ear buds.
hands up if you have not been stuck up?
(this is not a stick up)
don’t worry …the police farce are on it….zzzzzzzzz
maybe the owner should call wayne panton as well as the police…he seems pretty good at sorting stuff out
Don’t blame RCIPS. They can’t be anywhere at once….
Cashless is the only way to go. Got’s me a debit card.
I would not advertise that – soon the robbers going to drag your backside to the nearest ATM and force you to withdraw your money. That is what is coming next.
I would not advertise that – soon the robbers going to drag your backside to the nearest ATM and force you to withdraw your money. That is what is coming next. If you have no money they simply going to shoot you as a lessen to others.
The only solution is to bring in more competent police, prosecutors and judges and to re-write our laws to get serious with these criminals.
Robbing a sandwich store, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
So, Mr. Robber, you terrorise minimum wage workers for a few dollars. Get a job yourself you absolute waste man. Aside from the embarrassment of hitting a sandwich joint, what other places you planning on? a charity shop? pet store? Healthcare provider?
Seriously, grow up and stop targeting the most vulnerable people on the island while holding a gun, or fake gun. You’re an idiot.
Bobo if they not robbing businesses you now where they will come next? Be carful what you wish for buddy.