Suspect smugglers deny importing 5Ks of cocaine

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): When they appeared in court on Friday, Elroy James, David Webster and Fitzgerald Santini all denied being concerned with importing five kilos of cocaine into the Cayman Islands. The group of accused smugglers will remain in custody until they stand trial in February. The three men, all from Honduras, were arrested on Friday, 11 November, after an interdiction by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) and the RCIPS Air Operations Unit in local waters near George Town. The cocaine was discovered when the boat was stopped and searched.