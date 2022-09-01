OfReg invites Caymanians to join Consumer Council

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is creating a Consumer Council to advise it on issues involving utilities that significantly affect consumers and is looking for suitably qualified Caymanians interested in serving on this new body. It will be made up of six members from each of the districts across all three Cayman Islands. Those members will then speak on behalf of all consumers by identifying issues affecting them, gathering and reviewing statistical information and reporting to OfReg CEO Peter Gough.

The Consumer Council will make proposals and provide advice to OfReg, assisting the regulator to effectively fulfill its statutory duty to protect consumers in the utilities sectors. It will also be empowered to assist consumers with complaints filed with OfReg.

“OfReg has a statutory obligation to represent and protect the rights of the consumer in the utility sectors,” Gough said. “The creation of the new Consumer Council is a crucial element of ensuring we do so effectively. The Council will create open and direct engagement with OfReg for consumers, providing them the opportunity to identify issues, gather information on, and propose solutions on issues that are affecting them.” He said this would help the regulator be better informed and effective in protecting consumer rights.

Since its inception in 2017 OfReg has come in for considerable criticism in relation to consumer protection and has been accused of being too close to the businesses that it regulates. In 2020 a review of the regulator by the Office of the Auditor General found that it did not present value for money to the public and had failed to achieve its fundamental purpose of consumer protection. At that point, the OAG found that that most of its regulatory decisions have not improved consumer protection.

Two years on, while OfReg has claimed to be looking at improving consumer protection and has undertaken a public consultation, no solid evidence that consumers are being helped by the regulator has emerged. The creation of a council where consumers are directly represented may prove to be a turning point.

Applications from Caymanians interested in serving on the Consumer Council are now being accepted. Once appointed, the Consumer Council will work with the OfReg Senior Management Team to determine its practical operations and meeting schedule. Successful applicants will serve for a term of one year and are eligible for reappointment.

They must be at least 18 years old, willing to serve their community and demonstrate knowledge and experience relevant to at least some of the functions of the office. It will be advantageous for applicants to have some previous experience with traditional and digital communications regarding educational and outreach campaigns, as well as a history of community service through organised service clubs or institutions.