OfReg invites Caymanians to join Consumer Council
(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is creating a Consumer Council to advise it on issues involving utilities that significantly affect consumers and is looking for suitably qualified Caymanians interested in serving on this new body. It will be made up of six members from each of the districts across all three Cayman Islands. Those members will then speak on behalf of all consumers by identifying issues affecting them, gathering and reviewing statistical information and reporting to OfReg CEO Peter Gough.
The Consumer Council will make proposals and provide advice to OfReg, assisting the regulator to effectively fulfill its statutory duty to protect consumers in the utilities sectors. It will also be empowered to assist consumers with complaints filed with OfReg.
“OfReg has a statutory obligation to represent and protect the rights of the consumer in the utility sectors,” Gough said. “The creation of the new Consumer Council is a crucial element of ensuring we do so effectively. The Council will create open and direct engagement with OfReg for consumers, providing them the opportunity to identify issues, gather information on, and propose solutions on issues that are affecting them.” He said this would help the regulator be better informed and effective in protecting consumer rights.
Since its inception in 2017 OfReg has come in for considerable criticism in relation to consumer protection and has been accused of being too close to the businesses that it regulates. In 2020 a review of the regulator by the Office of the Auditor General found that it did not present value for money to the public and had failed to achieve its fundamental purpose of consumer protection. At that point, the OAG found that that most of its regulatory decisions have not improved consumer protection.
Two years on, while OfReg has claimed to be looking at improving consumer protection and has undertaken a public consultation, no solid evidence that consumers are being helped by the regulator has emerged. The creation of a council where consumers are directly represented may prove to be a turning point.
Applications from Caymanians interested in serving on the Consumer Council are now being accepted. Once appointed, the Consumer Council will work with the OfReg Senior Management Team to determine its practical operations and meeting schedule. Successful applicants will serve for a term of one year and are eligible for reappointment.
They must be at least 18 years old, willing to serve their community and demonstrate knowledge and experience relevant to at least some of the functions of the office. It will be advantageous for applicants to have some previous experience with traditional and digital communications regarding educational and outreach campaigns, as well as a history of community service through organised service clubs or institutions.
For application details and more information visit the OfReg website here
or email Daniel.lee@ofreg.ky
The closing date for applications is Friday, 23 September.
Hello…?? District Councils????
CNS … there is no Immigration Status requirement on the form … we are all consumers Caymanian and Non-Caymanians
“PROFILE OF BOARD MEMBERS –
Applicants must –
• be at least 18 years old;
• willing to serve their community;
• be able to demonstrate knowledge and experience relevant to at least some of the functions of the office;
It will be considered advantageous for applicants to have – • previous experience with traditional and digital communications regarding educational and outreach campaigns;
• a history of community service through organized service clubs or institutions.”
CNS: However, the press release (see here) says: “OfReg is currently inviting applications from suitably qualified Caymanians interested in serving on the Consumer Council.”
No need to have another layer of clay to dig through before ideas and up at ministers level.
Just read the comments in the media, categorize them and there you have your proposals.
A few thousand comments will do more than 6 average members of a council.
Can’t wait to see reps of supermarkets, CUC, Gas stations and members of every other Mafia appointed to this Board.
This is great…in other news, the Govt has invited left handed one-eyed moped riders to join, Cayman Airways advises they are accepting applications for Chief Marketing OFficer and hoping they can find someone who once wrote a postcard and even posted it…. and the Customs agency has asked if anyone who once touched a 20 pence sterling coin could call them, they need a CEO
Price controls will be the only thing stop unfairness
I wish this was also open to permanent residents. I would like to contribute. Having lived here 15 years, it’s difficult to feel fully integrated when I am constantly excluded from things, as if my opinion and expertise are worthless because I wasn’t born here.
Your opinion and contribution are considered worthless for exactly that reason. I thought you would have worked that out by now. It should be part of the knowledge and culture test for getting PR. But not to fret, Ofreg views most caymanians views as worthless as well. Note the requirement for “qualified” Caymanians. 6 carefully selected sock puppets so Ofreg can claim they have consulted the public.
Hmmm.. Wonder if this will be a paid position?
If so, we know who will be appointed. Friends and family, close and far.
So 19 districts times six makes a “committee” of 114. Well that will ensure nothing gets accomplished.
Curious, do expats not use utilities? Why are they specifically excluded. Maybe Mr Gough who himself is an expat can explain the logic.
As long as there is no statutory control of exclusion clauses in consumer contracts, consumers have no protection.
how many ofreg members are masons?
more $$$ going down the drain…just more lodge antics…
a talk shop for a talk shop….
only in cayman.
OfReg needs to investigate FLOWS billing practices.. Persons traveling overseas are instantly charged for roaming at $10 per day when you have not requested it and you are using an US service. If roaming is not requested by the individual FLOW should not automatically charge and bill you.
The service is unpredictable. Internet is off and on. This is the worse service we have ever had.
I am a bit confused here. All OfReg has to do is take the complaints and suggestions that they have already received more seriously instead of ignoring them. All OfReg has to do is investigate the issues already reported to them and implement meaningful fines and penalties to ensure that all entities under their oversight are provide the expected and required service.
For $1,500 per month plus a car, I might be able to spare a couple of hours each month. But I suspect that I might be far behind the list of PACT A$$-kissers.
I thought Mr Gough was supposed to be an “interim” CEO. Has a recruitment process started yet?
Hmm fReg is going off their rockers you think here you have highly aid Rfessionas who are now requiring another TIER TO cast blame on for not fuming their mission What abut the also highly aid Board members what are they ready there for, do they have the expertise being required of this “ Counci
Enough is enough either fire dem everyone and start a over ease can’t stand this nonsense anymore