OfReg costs more, fails to protect consumers

(CNS): Three years after the creation of OfReg, auditors have taken a close look at the beleaguered utilities regulator and found that it has cost more than its predecessors but has failed to address its fundamental purpose of consumer protection. Inconsistent leadership, limited governance and oversight, a lack of strategic planning and direction or understanding of the funding it needed are just some of the failings, compounded by the merger being poorly planned in the first place.

Following a value for money review conducted by the Office of Auditor General (OAG) earlier this year, which found that the agency had wasted a significant amount of public cash, the independent auditors decided to take a wider view of the regulator to assess its efficiency and effectiveness.

“This has proven impossible to do due to a lack of performance measures,” Auditor General Sue Winspear said in the audit published this week.

“There were no performance measures in place for the first year of operation as OfReg, some performance measures were set for 2018 but these focused on operational activities rather than service delivery or the impact of regulatory decisions, and an entirely different set of performance measures were set for 2019,” she added.

However, the auditors pressed on with a close look at the costly regulator and found a significant number of problems, from the board not functioning as would be expected to the failure of the regulator to address its basic mission of consumer protection. The auditor has used tempered language in the report but uncovers a catalogue of issues.

Winspear said the board was not only focusing on the wrong areas and was inefficient, but questions were also raised about the ethical behaviour of some members, as she referred to a well-documented dispute over the chair wanting to become OfReg’s CEO, which almost led to a physical altercation.

The audit also points out that one of the main reasons why OfReg was created was to save public money. The merger of four separate agencies — the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA), the Petroleum Inspectorate and the regulator arm of the Water Authority — was expected to generate savings of $250,000 per year. But the auditor noted that the business case was not clear about how this was to be achieved.

“In the absence of any monitoring of savings, we have compared the costs of the predecessor bodies to the current costs of OfReg to determine whether savings have been made and the objective achieved,” Winspear said.

The auditors found that OfReg’s total expenses in its first three years of operation totalled $13.27 million, an average of $4.42 million annually. This figure is significantly higher than the combined cost of the ERA, the ICTA and the fuels inspectorate, which the OAG said was an estimated $2.88 million in 2015–16, the last full financial year before the merger.

However, the OAG noted the difficulties of comparing costs on since OfReg’s remit is different from that of its predecessor bodies and the Water Authority’s regulating costs are not publicly available.

Although excessive spending made matters worse at OfReg, its inability to collect fees due to some government policy decisions left the agency significantly underfunded.

Winspear also found fault with OfReg’s strategic plan, saying that it does not adequately cover the principal functions set out in the Utility Regulation and Competition Law.

Among the many problems, the plan did not specify any key performance indicators (KPIs) that would help measure success or demonstrate delivery of the strategic objectives. But more importantly, it makes no mention of the principal functions in relation to consumers.

The law states that OfReg’s functions include protecting the short- and long-term interests of consumers in relation to utility services. However, Winspear found that most of its regulatory decisions have not improved consumer protection.

The regulator has not completed any regulatory impact assessments since it was created and does not have a framework for them, which has made the failings regarding consumer protection worse. Although OfReg’s 2018 Annual Plan included actions to complete consumer protection regulations by 2019, this had not happened.

“It is also important to note that the Cayman Islands does not have comprehensive legislation for protecting the interests of consumers of goods and services; nor does it have a public body dedicated to, or non-governmental organisations responsible for, consumer protection,” Winspear pointed out in the comprehensive audit.

OfReg has issued a short press release in response to the completed audit, claiming it was trying to do better. While Malike Cummings, the new CEO, admitted that there was more to be accomplished, he said the regulator had “come a long way”.

He also blamed its poor performance on the “significant challenges” that OfReg faced as a start-up in 2017 in the absence of a comprehensive change management plan.

“The entity is young and requires time to build and mature to fully satisfy its regulatory remit and inculcate core values and established positive culture,” Cummings said, adding that a reset workshop in December last year had helped.

He added that OfReg was now “on a trajectory of efficient spending, especially in areas such as the use of consultants, overseas travel and training and development”, which had all been red-flagged by the auditor general.

Meanwhile, a leaked memo from Alan Jones, the chief officer of the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, to OfReg indicates that Cabinet has only recently directed the regulator to map and document the provision of information and communication technology across Grand Cayman and to ensure the full liberalisation of the telecommunications market.

The document appears to be asking the office to conduct the most fundamental tasks it was established to undertake in the first place, as Caymanians continue to battled with communication problems, especially in the Eastern Districts.

Although ICT licences require internet providers to roll out equitable quality networks across the country, provision is patchy and poor in many areas east of George Town.

While people have complained about the regulator not holding the relevant communication companies accountable, because of the difficulties in getting them to abide by the licence laws, government ended up covering the cost of rolling out the network from the public purse.

In 2018 Premier Alden McLaughlin said that all telecoms providers agreed to licence conditions that committed them to deploy fibre across the island. All of them have failed to meet that obligation.

“All these years we keep struggling, unsuccessfully, to get them to deploy the fibre that they have agreed to, so we are going to abandon that approach and we are going to build the fibre network and we are going to charge the licensees for it,” McLaughlin told the LA in March 2018.

During the last few months, as Cayman locked down to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic, the poor quality of internet provision and phone signals in some areas were brought into stark focus, as people switched to working from home and school children were forced to learn online.

It is not clear what, if any, work has been done by government since the premier said it would take responsibility for rolling out the network two years ago. But the memo about the Cabinet directive suggests that the project is still in the very early stages and OfReg is still not holding communication companies to account.