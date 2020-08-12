OfReg proposes consumer protection rules

OfReg Executive Director Energy and Utilities Gregg Anderson at PAC

(CNS): Three years after its launch, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has announced that it is conducting a public consultation on the proposed consumer protection regulations for the energy and water utilities under its remit. This was one of the main motivations for creating the beleaguered office, which has since its inception created more controversy that protection.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, “One of the principal functions of OfReg is to protect the short and long-term interests of consumers.”

Gregg Anderson, the regulator’s executive director responsible for power and water, recently appeared before the Public Accounts Committee, which was examining a report by the auditor general that had found some serious shortcomings at OfReg, including the failure to address the fundamental issue of consumer protection.

Anderson defended the regulation of the utilities under his remit and suggested that OfReg had been proactive over the last three years by introducing the real time outage alerts from CUC and picking up the long-term talks with Consolidated Water, which provides services to the government-owned Water Authority and water directly to West Bay residents. No licensee agreement has been signed, however, as Anderson said that OfReg was still not satisfied with the rates the company was offering.

He said that CUC was passing on the recent fuel factor reductions consumers. However, when pressed by PAC member Chris Saunders (BTW) he could not explain how that element of the bill is calculated, even though at times it can account for more than half of the total.

Anderson’s job was advertised just a few days after his appearance before the committee, which the chief executive told CNS was mere coincidence. This was the same for his colleague, Alee Fa’amoe who is the executive director of ICT, but both men were required to re-apply for their posts. CNS has learned that Fa’amoe is now leaving OfReg, though the telecom expert said Wednesday that he was unable to comment on the situation.

It is unclear whether or not Anderson will be continuing in his role.

According to a press release, the consultation now underway relates to the regulations that will guide consumer protection of these areas and OfReg is now seeking the views of the general public as well as the operators providing electricity, water and wastewater, namely CUC, Consolidated Water and the Water Authority-Cayman.

The draft document outlines the proposed rules around consumers access to information about the services their utility provider should be supplying and clarity around bills, contracts and cancellations.

“The proposed Regulations seek to address the protocols and rules which sectoral providers should adhere to in relation to the provision of information, the requirements on how to address complaints, contract terms, billing, service provision and fault repair,” the release stated.

The relevant laws require OfReg to review and approve rules relating to the service provided by the utility licensees for both power and water. The office is also required to prescribe standards of performance in connection with the provision of these utilities services to customers, after consultation with providers and the public.

The consultation document can be viewed in the CNS Library. Interested parties have until 5 September to submit comments and views to OfReg via consultations@OfReg.ky. Anyone with questions can also contact the office at 946-4282

or email the Manager of Consumer Affairs & Public Education at info@ofreg.ky.

See Gregg Anderson at the PAC last month on CIGTV below: