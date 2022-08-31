Plans in motion to split Public Health from HSA

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness is developing a business case to examine the process of separating the Public Health Department from the Health Services Authority to help promote a healthier community. Health Minister Sabrina Turner said at a press briefing on Wednesday that public health extends far beyond managing communicable diseases like the recent COVID-19 pandemic and is central to everyone’s well-being. She said public health was also about pro-active healthcare, mental health and the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

These diseases have a significant impact in Cayman but the health professionals do not have the data needed to understand the prevalence, profile and demographics of medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or cancer. Having an independent Public Health Department will help to improve data collection to get a better understanding of the general health of the public and what needs to be done to prevent people from getting ill or ensure they are treated as soon as possible.

At the press briefing, the minister said she firmly believes that Cayman will experience further pandemics in the future or communicable diseases that need to be managed and a separate PHD will help manage many other elements of the country’s health care needs.

Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett

Expanding and enhancing Public Health will also see the ministry invest in data collection as information is key to public health education, Turner said. In addition to appointing Dr Nick Gent, a UK public health expert, as the new chief medical officer, the ministry also appointed Rachel Corbett earlier this year to be the national epidemiologist to help with this new focus on data.

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie said that Corbett will play an integral part in the collection of key information and analysis to help shape awareness and education campaigns. Corbett said that next year the PHD will embark on a survey to better understand some of the unanswered questions here about people’s health.

Dr Autalia Newton, the interim CMO, explained that right now the health ministry can’t even answer some of the most simple questions, like how many people in Cayman have diabetes. She said the motivation for separating Public Health from the HSA was because the department is currently within a health service provider, limiting the accessibility it has and its reach to the community as a whole, as well as an understanding of the wider health concerns. “Public health works at its best when it is independent,” she said.

The minister said the separation seems an obvious step on the path towards more preventative healthcare, but the details of how it will happen will be analysed during the business case process. Part of that process will look at costs, staffing and how the department will reshape as an independent entity within the ministry. “The business case will indicate what we need to do,” she said.