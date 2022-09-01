HSA controls A&E care for trauma patients

A&E at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has said it is responsible for providing emergency care across the three Cayman Islands and coordinates with Health City Cayman Islands in emergencies to transfer patients when necessary. But it seems that in the first instance, no matter where an emergency occurs, unless it is cardiac related, patients carried in HSA ambulances will almost always be taken to the ER in George Town before being transferred to HCCI, even when an accident occurs in the Eastern Districts.

The question of which emergency room people are transported to if they suddenly become critically ill or are involved in an accident has been dominating local social media platforms and talk radio this week following the death of motorcycle rider Kashwayne McKenzie. After a major crash at Parker’s Raceway in Breakers, where he was criticality injured at the weekend, McKenzie reportedly died in the ambulance during the ride to the hospital in George Town.

While there is no indication that taking McKenzie to the closest emergency room at Health City would have saved his life, the HSA has still not fully explained the protocols regarding the use of the HCCI in the case of emergencies.

There have been numerous occasions where an ambulance dispatched from the government hospital to a crash in East End passes the Emergency Room at HCCI on the way back to George Town, only to take the patient back to East End following triage at the HSA facility.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner, Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie and the HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood all said the emergency protocols were being reviewed. However, they all agreed that it is not as simple as sending a patient in need of emergency care to the closest emergency room.

However, HCCI has had a fully functioning and approved Emergency Room and Urgent Care Centre for more than four years, so it is unclear why protocols to include the East End A&E have not already been adopted.

Yearwood said the HSA is continuing to review the situation, but she reassured the public that the government hospital has a fully operational emergency room that meets international standards and can deal with all and any emergencies.

The HSA A&E is a Level 1 Trauma Centre, comparable to any major medical facility in the UK, US or Canada. It has the capacity to deal with mass casualty and disaster situations, multi-trauma, domestic violence and sexual assault. It also has the capacity to deal with patients with mental health issues or infectious diseases or who are immuno-compromised.

“Historically, the HSA has been the only national provider of life-threatening multi-trauma emergency care in the Cayman Islands,” HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson said in a statement responding to the public concerns about how ambulances are directed.

“HSA has always welcomed efforts by other healthcare providers capable and willing to play a role in filling any identified gaps in emergency care. For many years there has been, and still is, a collaborative approach between HSA and Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) to coordinate emergency medical patient transfers based on the patient’s medical condition,” he added.

HSA officials have explained that the EMS service is dispatched by 911 and the team of pre-hospital care professionals provides assessment and treatment, and transports the patient to A&E. Throughout the event, the EMS team communicates with the medical control team at the A&E in George Town. Based on the clinical assessment, patients can be diverted to Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) in consultation with physicians. This transport protocol requires communication with HCCI to advise them of the patient’s clinical needs.

But Health City’s Emergency Room is approved by the Health Practice Commission to provide emergency and intensive care services. It has six beds and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is fully staffed around the clock by ER physicians.

“Our ER physicians are qualified with Masters in Emergency Medicine and capable of managing various medical emergencies, including where there is trauma, involving multiple organs,” the HCCI said this week in response to CNS inquiries. “Our ER physicians are supported by a team of nurses who have experience working in advanced trauma centres prior to joining Health City.”

Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil explained that most patients who are being transported by the government ambulance by protocol do not arrive at Health City. “We continue to have dialogue with the relevant authorities to ensure during circumstances where there is threat to life or limb. Health City can be an option when in the Eastern Districts. We look forward to our partnership with government and the HSA to make this a reality,” he said.

All emergency patients are treated at HCCI at the point of need, regardless of their insurance status, just as they are at HSA.

“Individuals in life-threatening scenarios who reach our facility by private vehicle are treated. We accept all of the private insurance on island and there is no issue with individuals with private insurance availing themselves of our services. The process is simple: if the individual has threat to life or limb, we accept and treat. As with any other hospital, we deal with the insurance circumstance in due course,” Dr Chattuparambil added.

However, the issue however is more complicated for those covered by CINICO and Caymanians who are under-insured or without insurance whose medical tab at the HSA will be by the government. But there does not appear to be an agreement in place between the government and HCCI regarding payment for these groups of people if they are treated at Health City in an emergency.

Describing this as a “grey area”, Dr Chattuparambil said the complications arise with CINICO patients who arrive at HCCI ER without a formal HSA referral. “The after-the-fact payment may be declined, as the protocol indicates a referral is needed,” he explained. “This once again is an area that we thank the chief medical officer and HSA for the ongoing discussion towards the best outcomes for Caymanians and other residents.”