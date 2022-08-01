Mother of bride killed in single-vehicle crash

Scene of fatal crash on 31 July (from social media)

(CNS): A 77-year-old woman from Bodden Town was killed in a single-vehicle crash in George Town early Sunday morning on the way home from her daughter’s wedding. The woman was one of four people in a white Kia Sportage SUV that crashed into a tree on South Church Street near to Memorial Avenue at around 12:25am. All four people in the SUV were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the woman, who was a retired school teacher, was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Two other people remain in the hospital in stable condition, while the fourth person was discharged with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman is the eleventh person to lose her life on the roads this year in one of Cayman’s worst ever periods of road fatalities on record.

The police have not yet released any other details at this time but the collision is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.