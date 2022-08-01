Mother of bride killed in single-vehicle crash
(CNS): A 77-year-old woman from Bodden Town was killed in a single-vehicle crash in George Town early Sunday morning on the way home from her daughter’s wedding. The woman was one of four people in a white Kia Sportage SUV that crashed into a tree on South Church Street near to Memorial Avenue at around 12:25am. All four people in the SUV were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the woman, who was a retired school teacher, was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
Two other people remain in the hospital in stable condition, while the fourth person was discharged with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman is the eleventh person to lose her life on the roads this year in one of Cayman’s worst ever periods of road fatalities on record.
The police have not yet released any other details at this time but the collision is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
very saddening news when i woke up to see this news on sunday, condolences to the family
Lots of missing details! A carefully crafted news release with missing vital information..
Who was the driver?
Was alcohol involved?
Was high speed a factor?
Was a health issue involved?
I know we would get more information after a coroner’s inquest, but we have gotten more details on accidents involving bicycles, motorcycles, etc.
Regrets to all the families involved. Very sad situation. I knew Margaret, saw her at Hurley’s yesterday morning. RIP
Why do you need to know?
Who really needs to know ALL of this information, especially the first few on the list? Someone just died tragically. Coming from her daughter’s wedding. And OUT OF RESPECT for the family because obviously this person is very well known in the community at her age and having been a school teacher so no one is concerned about that information. Who needs to know will know outside of the news. Come on just respect this family is lost it just happened a day or two ago. My goodness. Will it change anything in readers’ lives to know?!