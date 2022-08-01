Dangerous fugitive caught, another still on run

Lusito Eusebio Hernandez is still on the run

(CNS): A local fugitive who had been described by police as possibly armed and dangerous has been tracked down. Charles Leonard Walton III was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody pending further investigation. The RCIPS thanked the public for their assistance in locating him. However, Lusito Eusebio Hernandez, who is also wanted in relation to firearm-related offences, remains on the run, police said, as they again appealed for help from the public to locate him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through our Confidential tip line at 947-7777 or via the RCIPS website.