Suspect burglar arrested on return to crime scene

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 30-year-old George Town man appeared in court Friday afternoon charged with breaking into two different commercial premises in George Town on Tuesday, 26 July. The suspect was arrested when he returned to the scene of one of the burglaries and came face to face with the police. Officers had first been called to a report of a burglary at a business on School Road at around 6:30am that morning. Just over an hour later they received a second report of a break-in on Shedden Road.

While officers were at the second premises, the suspect burglar walked into the location and was identified by both the owner and one of the officers.

The man also had in his possession property that was later confirmed to be stolen from the earlier break-in on School Road. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and held in custody as investigations continued and then charged with both offences ahead of his court appearance.