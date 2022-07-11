Violent prisoner loses bid to take half of victim’s home

(CNS): George Washington Vaughan (51), who is serving a 14-year sentence in HMP Northward for the attempted murder of his ex-wife, has failed in a legal bid to take half of the house they once shared as the court found in the victim’s favour. He was denied a share of the property based on “obvious and gross” conduct. Vaughan was charged with the horrific and brutal machete attack on his wife in 2014 and pleaded guilty. He is due to be released next year having served around 60% of his time.

As a result, he filed a petition with the court seeking half of their matrimonial home in Bodden Town, which was valued at less than $160,000, claiming that when he is released he will also need somewhere to live. But in a judgment published following a hearing last month, Justice Alistair Walters awarded the home in its entirety to his wife, who is no longer able to work due to her disabilities resulting from the severe injuries she sustained during Vaughan’s attempt on her life.

The judge pointed out that while his wife no longer has the ability to earn an income and has to depend solely on her pension, the petitioner is able-bodied.

It was also clear from the evidence that over the years before they separated, Vaughan had made almost no contribution to the home loan, which was in his wife’s name and paid each month from her account. In addition, at his sentence hearing, as a mitigation factor that could lower his sentence, Vaughan’s defence attorney had said his client would make no future claim on the house as a means of compensation for his wife’s injuries.

During the course of this case, Vaughan, who also tried to poison his wife at the time of the attack with weed killer, denied ever instructing his attorney to make such an offer and claimed he was entitled to half of the property because he had made financial contributions during their marriage.

Referring to the sentencing ruling delivered by Acting Judge Justice Dame Linda Dobbs, Justice Walters noted that his wife was lucky to be alive. But he said her disabilities as a result of the wounds she received in the attack had made it impossible for her to continue earning a living as a secretary. She had lost one finger and had almost lost both her legs as well, and had numerous other injuries to her face, neck, ear, back and chest.

In her ruling Justice Dobbs had said her injuries were “life-threatening, long-lasting and visible” and she would be reminded of them every time she looked in the mirror.

The attack happened after the couple had separated and Vaughan, who is a Jamaican national, had repeatedly hounded his wife to sign the paperwork for his permanent residency application, which he was seeking on the basis that she is Caymanian. When she refused and his repeated bullying failed, he lured her back to the home, which she had left as a result of a previous assault by him. He lay in wait for her there and then attacked her.

Justice Walters said that hearing from the victim during the case and seeing the effect of the physical attack on her “was a sobering experience”, as he explained why he was in no doubt she should keep the home.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the petitioner’s conduct was obvious and gross with a stark and striking ‘gasp’ factor,” the judge said, adding that he had no hesitation in accepting her evidence.