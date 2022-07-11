Hotels and CITA chipping in to promote LA flight

Los Angeles Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Island Tourism Association has said that its members are “thrilled by the Cayman Airways announcement of their new LAX direct flight and eager to support the success of this new route”. CITA also said it would be chipping in to help promote the route and pick up the tab for familiarisation trips.

At a press briefing last week to announce the new gateway, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said he had never before seen tourism stakeholders so willing to participate with Cayman Airways. “There is a paradigm shift taking place here which is causing the industry to put more skin in the game for their own benefit,” he said. “I’m seeing something special.”

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan also welcomed the input from CITA, which he said was partnering on this project throughout the promotion, both for entertaining in Los Angeles and with their own marketing programme, as they are the key beneficiaries.

CITA said the flight to the largest city in California was an extraordinary opportunity. “At a time when other carriers have reduced routes, it is a blessing that our destination has the ability and vision to open a direct flight to the LA market, setting a unique value proposition which will set us apart from all other Caribbean islands and compete even against the Hawaiian Islands.”

The statement continued, “We are hopeful that this extraordinary opportunity will allow us to help compensate for the loss of visitors we are still experiencing due to our remaining restrictive regulations for the unvaccinated visitors, including the children from 12 to 18 years old.”

The minister said the business case for the LAX route is expected to be released shortly, though the parts that contain commercial sensitivity have been redacted. The new direct route to LAX starts on 5 November, initially once per week.