Suspect Jamaican killer arrested, 2nd man on the run

Police vehicle rammed the car with Rudolph Almando Shaw inside (photo from social media)

(CNS): Police are searching for a man who fled from them yesterday afternoon following an operation to track down a murder suspect from Jamaica. Rudolph Almando Shaw (30) was found by RCIPS officers in George Town and arrested, but another man who was with him at the time fled on foot and the search for him continued Saturday morning. The chain of events is not yet clear but both of the police helicopters and numerous RCIPS units are involved in the manhunt, which has stretched from Fairbanks to West Bay.

Shaw, who is believed to have arrived in Cayman illegally via canoe, was picked up in the vicinity of Seymour Road (a.k.a. Dump Road) in the industrial area and has since been handed over to Customs and Border Control. He and the second man tried to evade the police but the armed officers rammed the car the men were in, preventing them from driving away. Shaw was then apprehended while the other man ran away.

The second man is described as approximately 5’9” tall, of slim build and dark complexion and with short hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt. Police have not said whether or not the second man is also wanted for any specific crimes or if he arrived in Cayman illegally as well.

“The Cayman Islands is not a safe haven for criminals,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said Friday as the manhunt was underway. “We are working with our colleagues in Jamaica on this case and believe the man arrived on island by boat. An active search is underway to locate and arrest the other person. It’s a criminal offence to aid or assist a person who is wanted by the authorities, including those who are here illegally.’’

The public is being reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

CNS has contacted the RCIPS for an update on the missing man, who was also seen by witnesses running from the police in the Bolton’s area of West Bay on Friday evening.