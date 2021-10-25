Woman sexually assaulted on George Town street

(CNS): A woman walking along Eastern Avenue at about 4:30am Monday was attacked by an unknown assailant who was riding a bicycle, police have said. The woman was south of Saturn Close when she passed a stranger on a bicycle, who then approached her from behind, grabbed her and reached down her pants. A struggle ensued and the woman was pushed to the ground and received minor injuries to her face. The suspect fled the location. He is described as being a tall black man between 20 and 30, with curly hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and brown work boots.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.