Motorcycle rider badly hurt after late night crash

(CNS): The rider of a motorbike which crashed on Old Robin Road in North Side late Saturday night is in hospital recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision at around 11pm after the motorcycle appeared to have come off the road and crashed into the bushes, and the man was thrown from the bike. Police rendered first aid to him when they arrived on scene and he was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash adds to a long list of serious and fatal road crashes in Cayman this year and follows the re-launch of the RCIPS road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, focused on night speeding.

The matter is being investigated by the police, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.