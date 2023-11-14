Woman gang raped at gun point

(CNS): Police have said that a woman was raped by several men at gun point on Monday morning. The RCIPS said that the woman was offered a ride by a group of three men, one of whom she knew, while she waited at a bus stop in Savannah. But when she got into the small car the men drove her to a secluded area, brandished a firearm and sexually assaulted her.

The men then allowed her to get out of the car before driving off and leaving her at the secluded spot. The police said the woman then sought help from passers by in a silver Suzuki Swift who took her to George Town where the police were called. The woman was taken to the hospital and discharged after an evaluation. Since then police said that appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place for her.

The suspect who was driving the vehicle is described as being tall, of dark complexion and muscular build. The suspect who brandished the gun is described as being of dark complexion, with a large beard and short hair. The third suspect is described as being skinny, of brown complexion, with short dreadlocks.

So far police have not reported any arrests in this case. Meanwhile, they are asking the people in the silver Suzuki Swift that assisted the woman to contact the police.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID who can be contacted on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.