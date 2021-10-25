Giant mahogany trees saved on Little Cayman

Mahogany trees on Little Cayman on land purchased by the National Trust

(CNS) The Little Cayman District Committee of the National Trust has purchased a small parcel of land at the west end of the island to protect three huge old-growth mahogany trees. A prominent landmark on Little Cayman for as long as memory serves, the trees are clearly visible in the first aerial survey photos of Little Cayman taken in 1972, towering above the surrounding forest canopy. The trees are hundreds of years old and have been a point of interest for decades, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands said in a release about the small land purchase.

The Trust said it remains a mystery why these trees did not fall to the axe during the extensive logging on all three Cayman Islands after the arrival of Europeans and then during the phosphate mining era on Little Cayman in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

It is all the more puzzling that the trees survived, given that an old open pit phosphate mine is literally in the shade of these trees.

But they are now safe to live out their lives as a result of a donation of US $39,000 by Brigitte Kassa, a long time resident of Little Cayman who settled on the island with her late husband, Basil, in 1973, when there were fewer than 20 inhabitants. Kassa is a founding member of the Little Cayman District Committee and a Life Member of the National Trust, who has made numerous donations over the years to help buy land to preserve and protect the unique flora, fauna and pristine environment of Little Cayman.

An author of several children’s books, she has recently complete an autobiography that chronicles her colourful life, From Coffee, to Champagne, to Coconuts. She plans to donate the proceeds from the book to the Trust’s land fund.