Man wanted for alleged sex offences turns himself in
(CNS): Cedric Everton Ellis (52) from George Town turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, a week after the RCIPS issued a public alert to help find him. Ellis has been arrested and remains in custody as investigations into the allegations against him continue. Ellis, who is a heavy equipment driver, was wanted by police in relation to several serious sexual assault accusations.
