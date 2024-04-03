Man wanted for alleged sex offences turns himself in

| 03/04/2024
Cedric Everton Ellis

(CNS): Cedric Everton Ellis (52) from George Town turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, a week after the RCIPS issued a public alert to help find him. Ellis has been arrested and remains in custody as investigations into the allegations against him continue. Ellis, who is a heavy equipment driver, was wanted by police in relation to several serious sexual assault accusations.

Category: Crime, Police

