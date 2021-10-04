Proposed Barkers resort refused by CPA

Barkers Beach Hotel site in West Bay

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has rejected an application for a boutique resort on Conch Point Road, just a over a mile from Barkers national reserve. The planning application for the project, which stirred up opposition in West Bay, was denied after last Wednesday’s CPA meeting but the board has not yet detailed the reasons for the refusal. According to the agenda for the meeting, the application included a number of requests for set-backs and presented a number of technical issues, which are likely to be behind the decision.

The $118 million proposal by the Coe Group included the construction of a five-storey building over the shell of the existing six-unit, two-storey apartment block on the site and adding two more buildings as well as a pool and cabanas.

The developers have claimed on social media that they have already sold a number of the units in the proposed resort to overseas investors, so this refusal will certainly present a headache for the developers, who will have to resubmit the application with adjusted plans that overcome whatever concerns were raised by the CPA. These will be documented in the minutes which should be released later this month.

The project has raised a number of concerns in the community, as people have only recently become aware that the height limit for buildings on the coast in West Bay has been increased to five storeys. But only one resident within the radius for allowed objections under the planning law submitted a formal challenge.

Some of the key concerns include the threat the project poses to Barkers, the gentrification of the area and pricing locals out of the area, as well as whether the developers will be seeking a coastal works licence in the future to change the appearance of the beach to match the promotional renderings, which depict a beach more like Seven Mile Beach.