Cayman not mentioned in latest offshore leak
(CNS): The Cayman Islands is not listed among the 41 countries and territories named in the Pandora Papers, the latest cache of leaked documents from offshore firms, as jurisdictions where the law firms and financial services providers from which the confidential data was leaked were located. An investigation by the International Consortium of Journalists and more than 600 journalists representing 151 media organisations around the world has exposed details of where the world’s rich and powerful are stashing their cash.
While the Cayman Islands is often cast as the villain of offshore services, especially by Hollywood, this latest exposé of the hidden assets of politicians, criminals, celebrities, business leaders and the global wealthy elite found that two thirds of the 956 companies analysed were located in the British Virgin Islands.
Embarrassingly for the United States, the millions of documents leaked from companies hired by wealthy clients seeking to protect their assets from local taxes revealed that South Dakota is now a leading tax haven and is sheltering billions of dollars in wealth linked to individuals previously accused of serious financial crimes.
More than 100 billionaires feature in the leaked data, many of whom have used shell companies to hold luxury items, such as property, yachts and money, some of it legal and some not so much.
The Pandora Papers follow the Panama Papers in 2016 and the Paradise Papers in 2017, and the latest confidential data dump is the largest of the three. It covers details of the riches of people in 200 different countries, including well over 300 political leaders, royal family members, leaders of religious groups and drug dealers.
With leaders from all over the world exposed in the leaks, several international governments have already confirmed they have opened investigations based on the files. However, the Kremlin has said that any claims about links to Russian President Vladimir Putin are “unsubstantiated”.
From the FAQ on the website
““In key financial centres, like the U.S., Switzerland and Australia, many of these professionals have no anti-money laundering obligations whatsoever. In countries where such obligations are in place, what we have seen is very weak implementation and enforcement,” she said.”
US LOL…. HELLLLLOOOO FATF?!?!?!?
https://www.occrp.org/en/the-pandora-papers/faq-about-the-pandora-papers#what-is-a-corporate-service-provider-who-are-the-service-providers-in-the-data
thank GOD they finanlly mentioned some US service providers – alike Denver trust co with 100,000 companies (note obama’s comment about maples & 12,000 companies lol!!!). Most people seem to think offshore are the baddies, KYC is literally non-existant in US companies.
All the time we deal with US clients who literally have no documents showing who owns, controls or forms the company. Only the organiser. KYC with these US formation agents is a literally joke. American clients are bemused we actually need to have some proof of who owns their company….. perhaps delaware & denver should introduce UBO reporting.
Well said but unfortunately that doesn’t sell newspapers in today’s world.
“Leaked” is being used as rather inaccurate substitute for “clearly stolen” in this case. Call it what it is.
Struggling to understand why a dislike for lawful (if on occasion distasteful) tax avoidance now appears to constitute an absolute justification for crime in the eyes of the world media.
it sells papers, thats it.
https://www.occrp.org/en/the-pandora-papers/faq-about-the-pandora-papers
What should have been the real story are the catalogues of onshore businesses, brokers, and realtors that have no qualms whatsoever dealing with “no questions” all-cash buyers, failing completely to drill into UBOs, or source of funds. That’s where the real laundering happens and the FATF should be all over those criminal-hosting governments.
Instead, the focus seems to be on non-resident celebrities and athletes being trialed by public jury, for honestly and legally keeping foreign sourced income out of a former residential tax jurisdiction. There is no journalistic “greater public good” in drawing inferences and slandering people. I hope some of the innocent named sue some of these newspapers that have lost their way, openly violating GDPR using stolen data.
Focus should instead be on the despots that have actually stolen money from their poor. 700 high-ranking in Pakistan alone. Go get those guys.