Mount Rushmore in South Dakota

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is not listed among the 41 countries and territories named in the Pandora Papers, the latest cache of leaked documents from offshore firms, as jurisdictions where the law firms and financial services providers from which the confidential data was leaked were located. An investigation by the International Consortium of Journalists and more than 600 journalists representing 151 media organisations around the world has exposed details of where the world’s rich and powerful are stashing their cash.

While the Cayman Islands is often cast as the villain of offshore services, especially by Hollywood, this latest exposé of the hidden assets of politicians, criminals, celebrities, business leaders and the global wealthy elite found that two thirds of the 956 companies analysed were located in the British Virgin Islands.

Embarrassingly for the United States, the millions of documents leaked from companies hired by wealthy clients seeking to protect their assets from local taxes revealed that South Dakota is now a leading tax haven and is sheltering billions of dollars in wealth linked to individuals previously accused of serious financial crimes.

More than 100 billionaires feature in the leaked data, many of whom have used shell companies to hold luxury items, such as property, yachts and money, some of it legal and some not so much.

The Pandora Papers follow the Panama Papers in 2016 and the Paradise Papers in 2017, and the latest confidential data dump is the largest of the three. It covers details of the riches of people in 200 different countries, including well over 300 political leaders, royal family members, leaders of religious groups and drug dealers.

With leaders from all over the world exposed in the leaks, several international governments have already confirmed they have opened investigations based on the files. However, the Kremlin has said that any claims about links to Russian President Vladimir Putin are “unsubstantiated”.