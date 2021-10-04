Police seek suspect gunman

Michael Lopez-Watler

(CNS): Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down 22-year-old Michael Lopez, who goes by the name of Lopez Watler, who is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the district on Saturday, 10 July. Watler is from West Bay but is also known to frequent the Eastern Districts, and police warned that he is considered dangerous. He is described as having a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and long brown hair with facial hair. He is of slim build and approximately 6’2 tall.

Police said Watler was involved in a gun related incident on West Church Street and at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach the suspect but to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911.

Watler is also encouraged to turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest active police station at any time, day or night.

The public is being reminded that, according to the Police Law (2017 Revision), it is an offense to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, they may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.