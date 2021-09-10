Two COVID community cases now confirmed

Press briefing on Thursday (L-R) Health Minister Sabrina Turner, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn roper and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Public health officials are tracing and testing dozens of people after two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today by the Health Services Authority. Twenty-four other people connected to the two patients have been tested already, including two Clifton Hunter students, none of whom were positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said at Thursday’s press briefing. An investigation is underway into how these two people were infected as neither has a travel history, he said.

Both patients were fully vaccinated. One of them, a woman in her 70s, is in hospital but doing well and the second patient is a younger male family member who is symptomatic but remains isolating at home.

All of the contacts of the two patients are now under 14-day quarantine, including the two students, who will switch to online learning. Officials said there was no risk to other students from these two young people and the school will be open tomorrow as usual.

Dr Lee said that a number of front-line workers have also been quarantined in government accommodation as they were not aware the patient was potentially infected with the coronavirus when she was brought to hospital as she did not present with respiratory problems.

Going forward, however, the protocols dealing with all patients are likely to be stepped up because if COVID-19 has leaked into the community, all emergency personnel and healthcare workers must be protected to ensure that staffing levels can be managed, Dr Lee said.

Given that the virus could now be spreading, the chief medical officer confirmed that public health is looking at the provision of lateral flow tests that people can use for home testing. He said the ministry was hoping to source from the UK an easy test, at the right price, that anyone can use.

As a significant number of people in Cayman are vaccinated, the virus could have been and could continue to be spreading but it is not until someone becomes ill that this becomes known so testing can go a long way to reassuring the public. At the moment, however, PCR testing is still limited to travellers and front-line workers. Therefore, the need for home testing so parents can be reassured they are not infecting their children has now increased.

Premier Wayne Panton said that this community transmission makes the decision about the phased border reopening next month much more difficult. But he said it was to be expected, as the risk was always going to increase in the face of any plan by any government to reopen.

He asked people to behave with caution over the next 24 hours and to stay home, or at least to wear masks and practice social distancing until the investigation into how these two people became infected completed. He said there will be another press briefing tomorrow to update the public on more details.

Meanwhile, all government officials said that they were not surprised this had happened. But as Cayman has gone for so long without a case of the virus leaking into the community, people have become extremely lax about COVID protocols, and they all urged people to return to the trusted behaviours that has kept them safe until now.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood reassured the community that the hospital was more than ready to deal with a return of the virus and that it was well stocked with the necessary treatments and well equipped.

But prevention is far better than cure, and government officials urged people to get vaccinated, a message which seems to have resonated in recent days as there has been an increase in the uptake of the vaccination.

The daily average has increased this week up to around 130 people per day compared to a just a few dozen this time last month. Today’s news also seems to have a had a significant and immediate impact as Health Minister Sabrina Turner noted that the West Bay vaccination clinic had seen a significant number of people turn up for their first dose this evening.