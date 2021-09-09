80 drivers caught using mobile phones
(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit has issued 80 tickets over the last month to drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel as part of a clampdown on distracted driving. Targeted traffic operations are ongoing and the police are encouraging everyone to do their part in making Cayman’s roads safer by not using mobile phones while driving or engaging in any other forms of distraction. Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said this latest group of ticketed drivers are all now facing a fine of $150 each
“This is money they could have saved if they had followed the rules of the road, and shows that using a phone while driving is not only dangerous, but potentially expensive,” he said. “While the number of tickets we have issued in the past month shows how prevalent this practice is, we hope our efforts will be effective in deterring motorists from continuing to take this risk.”
Good. Keep it up RCIPS. Full time. Please address excessive speeding on the bypass in and out of West Bay now too.t.
A blue Honda zoomed by me going 83 mph according to the radar at the roadside by Cayman Water. 83!!!
And the blue spot abusers. They are selfish and infuriating!