80 drivers caught using mobile phones

(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit has issued 80 tickets over the last month to drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel as part of a clampdown on distracted driving. Targeted traffic operations are ongoing and the police are encouraging everyone to do their part in making Cayman’s roads safer by not using mobile phones while driving or engaging in any other forms of distraction. Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said this latest group of ticketed drivers are all now facing a fine of $150 each

“This is money they could have saved if they had followed the rules of the road, and shows that using a phone while driving is not only dangerous, but potentially expensive,” he said. “While the number of tickets we have issued in the past month shows how prevalent this practice is, we hope our efforts will be effective in deterring motorists from continuing to take this risk.”