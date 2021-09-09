Borders open but guest arrivals expected to be low
(CNS): Government has formally opened Owen Roberts International Airport and lifted the limitations on who can come and go in the Cayman Islands, but there are no real expectations of a surge of visitors as the country moves to Phase 3 of the reopening plan. No commercial airlines have plans to fly here until next month, when the government may lift some isolation protocols. Cayman Airways has published an approved revised schedule but has not added any new gateways for September.
Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan confirmed that Phase 3 was being implemented on Thursday, 9 September (today), and that there are no changes at all to the quarantine arrangements. While commercial airlines are now eligible to return to the airport, any guests flying in will need to be fully and verifiably vaccinated and will still need to isolate for five days.
The main change is for residents, who are now free to leave the island without having to justify their reasons, though they will still need to confirm their quarantine arrangements with Travel Cayman for their return.
However, Premier Wayne Panton indicated yesterday that the government will still be asking people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
International carriers other than British Airways have no plans to begin flying to Cayman again until next month, but Cayman Airways and British Airways will be increasing their flights. BA is returning to its weekly service on the 27 September, while CAL is rolling out a steady increase of flights to the current three gateways this month.
“Every traveller, whether returning resident or visitor, must still complete a quarantine period, the length of which depends on their vaccination status,” Bryan said, as he confirmed that the isolation protocols have not changed. He said that this applied to Caymanians, residents, work permit holders and people with close ties to the island. Tourists must be fully vaccinated before they can visit.
He said that Phase 3 signals that the country is open for business, but it will not be ‘business as usual’ overnight. Expectations regarding the number of guests remain low, and Bryan confirmed that the hotels and condos are reporting low bookings through to the end of the year.
“Although airlines are allowed to start offering service from tomorrow, the demand for flights from international gateways will determine how many flights and seats the airlines are prepared to offer,” he said Wednesday.
Phase 3 will give the government an opportunity to observe how a slight increase in people coming and going impacts the current system and protocols. It will also provide time to observe the status of the virus around the world, specifically the level of spread in the gateway jurisdictions and in particular the spread of the infectious Delta variant, ahead of Phase 4, which includes the first planned lifting of quarantine for the full vaccinated.
“Although the Ministry of Tourism continues to prepare for the reintroduction of tourism in the safest, most balanced and practical ways possible, we are also continually evaluating the experiences of other countries that are further along this path and seeing what we can learn from their examples,” said Bryan. “I’ve also met with stakeholders and industry partners to ensure that our decision-making process is well informed, and supported by current and reliable information.”
The minister said that government would not throw caution to the wind and the phased plan means that there is time between the phases to review and analyse a variety of options and scenarios – including a ‘Plan B’ in case Phase 4 had to be delayed for some reason, he said.
However, this was all said before an elderly woman without a travel history was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening suspected to have COVID-19. Officials have still not confirmed if the woman’s test result is positive or not.
Watching this press conference. Is the education minister being serious? What an embarrassment
In other, late breaking news, bears do in fact shit in the woods.
We have now opened up to visitors who are willing to do the 5-day quarantine (6.5 in real days) and Panton mentioned this yesterday. But, at the same time, yesterday Panton said he is still urging CAYMAN residents to travel only if absolutely necessary.
Whaaa…? This internally inconsistent logic is being put forth by the former global managing partner of one of Cayman’s most prestigious law firms, Walkers?
While they are at it, once quarantine is dropped logically PACT will allow 15,000 infected cruise passengers to disembark here everyday – that translates to 20 T-shirt sales and what could go wrong.
PACT needs to tell us how many Caymanians dying per week from Covid is acceptable to the hotel owners who provided the narrative for the last press conference.
Sadly all the Christmas flights are full. 4000 usd return for last flights for 2 weeks in England over Xmas and new year. Absurd, add more flights now!
We are now free to leave without justifying a reason why?
I must have missed that when i went away twice this summer.
Fantastic news. This ridiculous essential travel and repatriation nonsense has ended. Who is anyone to tell me visiting family in the uk or taking a well earned vacation abroad is not essential. Time to accept the virus will be here one day, get vaccinated,and live with it like normal developed countries have done for a year, we are so lucky we are a up territory and to have the vaccine supply fo free,
Right – the US has had fewer than 1 million deaths in the past 18 months proving conclusively that we need to let the virus in.
What part of “we are doomed” is not understood? Vaccinated people are the most dangerous! That will be sick, yet feel well and handing out Covid like oxygen! While we the citizens, especially our children, of this country suffer daily with no socializing and ability to go about our business as usual! All for reduced numbers! I said it before, only the elite and ministers will profit! I pray God covers our people and especially the children!🙏
Wrong. Grow up and stop spreading lies. Get vaccinated, you can’t avoid Covid forever.
I don’t believe in god but tell me… what is your solution. Covid never going away, will be here one day, and you can’t keep it out… likely to mutate into worse than delta as well. you would stay closed forever and have economic ruin and everyone goes back 100 years? What is your plan?
God won’t save you.I suggest you be realistic and get vaccinated, then you will have nith8gn to worry about
Open the border!
Low numbers is perfect as we need to sort out quarantine monitoring and enforcement and a number of other significant problems.
Open the borders. Get rid of quarantine and tourists will come.
But most of us do not want that!
Meanwhile the cost of fake vaccination cards is going down as more and more become available.
People aren’t buying vaxx cards to fly to Cayman Islands. They are proud to be anti-vaxers. They don’t want to show the card. Get over it with the illegal cards.
Ahhhh…this place to crowded now…the Big Island of Hawai’i for me–brudda. Aloha . aloha
Bring on the BA flights – from todays Guardian
“More than 8,000 people in the UK were in hospital with Covid on Wednesday – the highest figure for nearly six months – leading to fears of a resurgence in the virus’ ability to cause serious illness and death among the population.”
99% were not vaccinated. Get the jab peoples.
What is your point? An average of 30 thousand cases and 100 deaths a day since the us ended all restrictions in July. That’s what modern developed respectable givernments do… open up and get on with it. Covid will be here in 50 years and keep mutating. Move on.
I mean Uk not us in my comment re 30,000 and 100
The UK has roughly 1000 times the population of Cayman – by your calculations of a thousand people dying in the UK every 10 days, we should be happy with one of us dying every 10 days just so you can sell shite to tourists?
Delta raging in the US and UK, borders open, quarantine rules ignored, what could possibly go wrong.
Let me finish that sentence for you … “if you haven’t been vaccinated”
My state does not do digital verification. They are not planning on doing digital verification. I only have my CDC vaccination card. My state will notarize my immunization record. What will the Cayman Islands government accept ? By now the government must know the majority of states in the US Are Not doing digital so what will the Cayman Islands government accept? Why can’t tourist get an answer?
Lobby your government
Our Government doesn’t have any answers.
They surely don’t. Doesn’t seem like any decisions can be made on anything. No disrespect, but seriously…….
Caymanians vaccinated overseas can’t get anywhere on this issue yet either. Quite a few have been vaccinated in FL and have no hope of any QR code there whatsoever. There are ongoing discussions on this issue, apparently. Could become a big challenge for students seeking to come home for Thanksgiving/Winter Break.
And ours have that???
Canada accepted our card that anyone could make!
That is the crazy thing on all of this. Every country is accepting the CDC card except CI. No answers on what one should do.
Every country accepting the HSA card- no problem. Why is the CDC a big issue? Because it was reported that it could be found on the black market. Any paper card could be found on the black market, but other countries are trusting the people. They know the anti-vaxxed are not one to say they are vaccinated for any reason…not even to travel to CI.
Border
Tyre
The wheels fell of mine.
Government better revamp what is acceptable to confirm covid vaccine. They had stated CVS But CVS in Florida only gives cards with vaccine information no bar code no smart card. So how is this going to work ?
2:38 – falsify them like they’ve already been doing
#FakeNews
Why won’t CI government give an answer to this CDC card verification question?? There has been NO update or clarification about eligibilty for 2 months!!
Agree!!! The Common Trust Network lists CVS Health in their Smart Health card network. But there is no way to get the verification Q code from cvs website!