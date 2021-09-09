Borders open but guest arrivals expected to be low

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Government has formally opened Owen Roberts International Airport and lifted the limitations on who can come and go in the Cayman Islands, but there are no real expectations of a surge of visitors as the country moves to Phase 3 of the reopening plan. No commercial airlines have plans to fly here until next month, when the government may lift some isolation protocols. Cayman Airways has published an approved revised schedule but has not added any new gateways for September.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan confirmed that Phase 3 was being implemented on Thursday, 9 September (today), and that there are no changes at all to the quarantine arrangements. While commercial airlines are now eligible to return to the airport, any guests flying in will need to be fully and verifiably vaccinated and will still need to isolate for five days.

The main change is for residents, who are now free to leave the island without having to justify their reasons, though they will still need to confirm their quarantine arrangements with Travel Cayman for their return.

However, Premier Wayne Panton indicated yesterday that the government will still be asking people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

International carriers other than British Airways have no plans to begin flying to Cayman again until next month, but Cayman Airways and British Airways will be increasing their flights. BA is returning to its weekly service on the 27 September, while CAL is rolling out a steady increase of flights to the current three gateways this month.

“Every traveller, whether returning resident or visitor, must still complete a quarantine period, the length of which depends on their vaccination status,” Bryan said, as he confirmed that the isolation protocols have not changed. He said that this applied to Caymanians, residents, work permit holders and people with close ties to the island. Tourists must be fully vaccinated before they can visit.

He said that Phase 3 signals that the country is open for business, but it will not be ‘business as usual’ overnight. Expectations regarding the number of guests remain low, and Bryan confirmed that the hotels and condos are reporting low bookings through to the end of the year.

“Although airlines are allowed to start offering service from tomorrow, the demand for flights from international gateways will determine how many flights and seats the airlines are prepared to offer,” he said Wednesday.

Phase 3 will give the government an opportunity to observe how a slight increase in people coming and going impacts the current system and protocols. It will also provide time to observe the status of the virus around the world, specifically the level of spread in the gateway jurisdictions and in particular the spread of the infectious Delta variant, ahead of Phase 4, which includes the first planned lifting of quarantine for the full vaccinated.

“Although the Ministry of Tourism continues to prepare for the reintroduction of tourism in the safest, most balanced and practical ways possible, we are also continually evaluating the experiences of other countries that are further along this path and seeing what we can learn from their examples,” said Bryan. “I’ve also met with stakeholders and industry partners to ensure that our decision-making process is well informed, and supported by current and reliable information.”



The minister said that government would not throw caution to the wind and the phased plan means that there is time between the phases to review and analyse a variety of options and scenarios – including a ‘Plan B’ in case Phase 4 had to be delayed for some reason, he said.

However, this was all said before an elderly woman without a travel history was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening suspected to have COVID-19. Officials have still not confirmed if the woman’s test result is positive or not.