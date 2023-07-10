Brac man jailed for multiple drug charges

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from Cayman Brac has been jailed for 21 months and faces a further two-year suspended sentence once released from prison. The man was convicted of 21 offences over a two-year period, relating largely to drug possession, drug supply and assaults on police officers.

“This is an excellent result for Cayman Brac,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, Sister Islands Area Commander. “We hope that it will serve as an example to other young people in the community as they see the consequences of illegal activities and the impact it has on their liberties and life long-term. “It is my hope that they may choose a better path than the one taken by this young man and that other frequent offenders will see this result and choose not to commit further crimes,” he added.