Breachers caught playing dominoes, says CoP

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): With the news of more than 50 people breaching isolation protocols in August, Commissioner of Police David Byrne has reminded people of the dangers of COVID-19, noting that most of these cases involved residents going to visit travellers rather than the travellers leaving their place of quarantine.

He said his officers had found people in the yards of those in quarantine and isolation playing dominoes with them, or people chatting and drinking across fences and gardens, because the lack of community transmission, until today, has caused people to drop their guard.

“Generally, from a policing perspective, what we are seeing is an overly relaxed approach to the threat and risk of harm in the community from COVID by persons who are resident… here in the Cayman Islands,” he said. “That is predominantly breaching regulations… to deliver goods and remaining there for longer than is permitted, and in some occasions we are seeing people engaging in drinking, playing dominoes…”

The CoP said that while rules were being broken, those in isolation were not leaving their place of quarantine or interfering with the geo-tags, as he outlined the rules again. However, he raised concerns about those that were breaching the regulations by passing items to people in the community while still in quarantine, given the risks.

He said for 18 months there had been excellent results but “if we do not get it right” there is still a risk for the community.

The CoP said two people charged with breaching quarantine were expected to appear in court next week and other files had been passed to the director of public prosecutions. He said that officers were still investigating other reports.

Byrne also reminded everyone of the stiff penalties currently on the books for those convicted of breaching the rules, which includes a whopping $10,000 fine or six months behind bars.