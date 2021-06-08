Scammer may soon be freed with sentence do-over

Judith Douglas

(CNS): Judith Douglas (55), who was convicted of conning a man out of more than CI$1.9 million in a massive PR and Caymanians status scam, could soon be released from prison after a judge re-sentenced her on Tuesday to serve five years. In a case that has stretched out for more than a decade, Douglas was convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail in the summer of 2019 but successfully appealed. The case was set for retrial this year but just before the case opened she pleaded guilty. In the new sentence ruling, Justice Phillip St John-Stevens said he had considered all of the circumstances, including her conviction for a similar offence that overlapped.

The judge considered the totality of the time she has spent in jail, her personal situation, the general mitigation and the rehabilitation she has already gone through in jail, as well as her eventual guilty plea. He also gave her credit for serving time during the COVID-19 lockdown because of the increase in solitary confinement, and the various delays in the original case and in her appeal, which were also affected by the pandemic.

Douglas appealed successfully in October last year after the higher court found that the judge in the trial, which was finally completed in July 2019, was prejudiced against her and she did not receive a fair trial. They therefore ordered a new trial.

With a new sentence of five years, Douglas will soon be due to appear before the Conditional Release Board as she has already served about three years at HMP Fairbanks in relation to this particularly well-documented case.

Douglas began conning Nathanial Robb in November 2010. By the time she was charged in 2017, he had been defrauded out of more than CI$1.9 million.

While the judge noted the description of this as the “most cynical of scams” by other courts and the serious aggravating factors of the massive con, he focused on the report from the prison that outlined the defendant’s response to custody and her impeccable behaviour during her time in jail.

Douglas, who was quietly emotional as the judge read his sentencing, was clearly delighted when the court confirmed the much lighter sentence than she originally received for her first conviction and the implication that she could be released very shortly.

At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, the crown asked for a pending charge against her for another deception offence to be left on file. As a result prosecutors will not pursue the allegation that she conned another two victims out of around $4,000 after taking payments for the sale of bedroom furniture and a refrigerator that she never supplied.