Scammer may soon be freed with sentence do-over
(CNS): Judith Douglas (55), who was convicted of conning a man out of more than CI$1.9 million in a massive PR and Caymanians status scam, could soon be released from prison after a judge re-sentenced her on Tuesday to serve five years. In a case that has stretched out for more than a decade, Douglas was convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail in the summer of 2019 but successfully appealed. The case was set for retrial this year but just before the case opened she pleaded guilty. In the new sentence ruling, Justice Phillip St John-Stevens said he had considered all of the circumstances, including her conviction for a similar offence that overlapped.
The judge considered the totality of the time she has spent in jail, her personal situation, the general mitigation and the rehabilitation she has already gone through in jail, as well as her eventual guilty plea. He also gave her credit for serving time during the COVID-19 lockdown because of the increase in solitary confinement, and the various delays in the original case and in her appeal, which were also affected by the pandemic.
Douglas appealed successfully in October last year after the higher court found that the judge in the trial, which was finally completed in July 2019, was prejudiced against her and she did not receive a fair trial. They therefore ordered a new trial.
With a new sentence of five years, Douglas will soon be due to appear before the Conditional Release Board as she has already served about three years at HMP Fairbanks in relation to this particularly well-documented case.
Douglas began conning Nathanial Robb in November 2010. By the time she was charged in 2017, he had been defrauded out of more than CI$1.9 million.
While the judge noted the description of this as the “most cynical of scams” by other courts and the serious aggravating factors of the massive con, he focused on the report from the prison that outlined the defendant’s response to custody and her impeccable behaviour during her time in jail.
Douglas, who was quietly emotional as the judge read his sentencing, was clearly delighted when the court confirmed the much lighter sentence than she originally received for her first conviction and the implication that she could be released very shortly.
At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, the crown asked for a pending charge against her for another deception offence to be left on file. As a result prosecutors will not pursue the allegation that she conned another two victims out of around $4,000 after taking payments for the sale of bedroom furniture and a refrigerator that she never supplied.
Is the victim the richest dive instructor on the planet?
Praise be the Lord!
She has made her mistakes and paid a price for them like others. At least she helped a lot of people and had a good heart. Stop the bashing, no one is perfect. Pray God for her, at least she has redeemed herself.
How exactly has she redeemed herself???
She behaved in prison? If so, that’s not redemption.
Which time?
It seem every law is for the criminal in these Islands. This sends a message for everyone to steal millions and serve 5 years. Good investment plus the 5 years in jail the tax payers feed you, so you even saves on food and utilities for 5 years .
cayman justice = no justice.
There is no justice anymore for the victims. The scales of justice are weighted heavily now in favour of the offenders.
Deportation order? And before anyone says she is Caymanian, are they sure? And if so, are they sure her status couldn’t be revoked? Has anyone even checked?
She is Caymanian born and bred!!!
it would take me more than 50 years to save that kind of money!
That is mucho dinero.
Where did it go?
glad appeals court found prejudice….hey guys..try suing the govt…u see it all…
Wow! She is clearly a professional con who will have a million $$ to live on while her victims suffer… and the Courts show pity??!!
Is something wrong with this picture? Apparently not per Cayman justice system!! Disgusting!!
Biggest piece of stupidity I’ve ever heard and how can people be so stupid to be scammed out of 1.9 million dollars, cons like her need a public assing with a wet leather belt . Mo mercy and would be a deterrent for future cons.
12:49.Pm, uoubare right, something fishy with this Does she have to pay back the money to the righful owner ?. And she has another case pending? Something is really wrong in these Islands. It seems the wrong doers has all the rights. Sad, very sad indeed.
Maybe Mr. Big helped her.
5 years seems too little particularly when in Cayman criminals only serve a tiny fraction of their sentences. 5 years ought to mean 5 years and not 6 weeks.
Perhaps it is time for consideration to be given to Parliament specifying minimum sentences and limiting early release/parole to minor offenses.
Was the money ever returned ? Of not this works out to be a very sound investment. It would take me more than 5 years to save $2M
The rate I’m going would take me 2 lifetimes and not spend a dime to save that.
My thoughts exactly!
Nice humblebrag.
This is a disgrace, she should have to work to pay back every last dime she stole from her victims, with interest! I can’t imagine how many more people like her are doing this to hardworking people and its just not being reported. That being said people need to realise that there are a ton of dishonest people out there, stop being so trusting because they seem nice, or come across professional avoid third parties when dealing with immigration or banking matters and for sale of goods make sure you receive it and check it out before forking over money.