Douglas finally admits massive status fraud

Judith Douglas

(CNS): In an eleventh hour plea, Judith Douglas (55), who was charged with a Caymanian status fraud to the tune of almost $1.9 million, has finally admitted her crime. She was due to face a retrial next Tuesday but pleaded guilty today (Wednesday) to one count of obtaining property by deception. Douglas was convicted of the massive scam in the summer of 2019 but her conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in October as a result of the behaviour of the trial judge.

Douglas was set to face the crown’s case again next week, accused of deceiving Nathanial Robb, a US national living here who was the foreign partner in a watersports business. Robb parted with the cash over a four year period between 2010 and 2016, believing the money was to help him secure permanent residency, Caymanian status and a passport.

Douglas has always denied the scam, claiming that while she took the money from Robb, she was merely a courier who was being instructed by a third party who was a senior partner in government. In a hard to follow defence, Douglas claimed that this mystery man and Robb were in some kind of circular scam that had involved Robb conning his own business partners in which she was being used.

Despite pleading guilty to taking the money from Robb, Douglas still claimed that she was paid only a tiny percentage of the cash, somewhere in the region of $15,000, and that the bulk of the money went to this mystery individual.

Douglas has been remanded in custody to HMP Fairbanks, where she has already served more than two and a half years while the case has wound its way through the court. Originally sentenced to ten years, she will be re-sentenced on 12 February.