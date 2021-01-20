Just hours left to join roll for May election

Elections Office in the Bay Town Office Suites (1st Floor), 68 West Bay Road

(CNS): The Elections Office will be open today, Wednesday, until 7:00pm, leaving just hours for eligible individuals who are not registered to make the voters list that will be used on election day in May. The Elections Office and numerous activist groups as well as the candidates have been on a major voter drive ahead of Cayman’s second national ballot under the system of one-man-one-vote (OMOV) in the 19 single-member constituencies.

The register already stands at a record 22,241 voters, but in what is expected to be a further surge, it is likely to reach 23,000 once the list has gone through the objections and clearance process. The final electoral roll for the 26 May General Election will be published on 1 April.

When the boundaries were first settled for the 19 single-member constituencies in 2010, the numbers were fairly well balanced in the larger constituencies on Grand Cayman from West Bay through to Bodden Town.

But Bodden Town’s population growth has outstripped that of most other areas over the last decade, and there is now considerable discrepancy between the seats.

The two Sister Islands constituencies as well as North Side and East End, where the boundaries were drawn for historical reasons, all have very low voter numbers. However, the other 15 constituencies now have much greater range that the Electoral Boundary Commission had intended.

According to the current roll, Bodden Town East, the seat held by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, is the largest constituency in the country. BTE voter numbers have grown at almost every new registration during this administration, currently standing at 1,573 voters, and is expected to exceed 1,600 in the new roll.

However, West Bay seats have shrinking numbers. West Bay Central, the seat held by Captain Eugene Ebanks, had just 1,072 registered voters when the most recent list was published at the beginning of this month.