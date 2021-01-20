Just hours left to join roll for May election
(CNS): The Elections Office will be open today, Wednesday, until 7:00pm, leaving just hours for eligible individuals who are not registered to make the voters list that will be used on election day in May. The Elections Office and numerous activist groups as well as the candidates have been on a major voter drive ahead of Cayman’s second national ballot under the system of one-man-one-vote (OMOV) in the 19 single-member constituencies.
The register already stands at a record 22,241 voters, but in what is expected to be a further surge, it is likely to reach 23,000 once the list has gone through the objections and clearance process. The final electoral roll for the 26 May General Election will be published on 1 April.
When the boundaries were first settled for the 19 single-member constituencies in 2010, the numbers were fairly well balanced in the larger constituencies on Grand Cayman from West Bay through to Bodden Town.
But Bodden Town’s population growth has outstripped that of most other areas over the last decade, and there is now considerable discrepancy between the seats.
The two Sister Islands constituencies as well as North Side and East End, where the boundaries were drawn for historical reasons, all have very low voter numbers. However, the other 15 constituencies now have much greater range that the Electoral Boundary Commission had intended.
According to the current roll, Bodden Town East, the seat held by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, is the largest constituency in the country. BTE voter numbers have grown at almost every new registration during this administration, currently standing at 1,573 voters, and is expected to exceed 1,600 in the new roll.
However, West Bay seats have shrinking numbers. West Bay Central, the seat held by Captain Eugene Ebanks, had just 1,072 registered voters when the most recent list was published at the beginning of this month.
Anyone who is eligible to vote and has still not registered should contact their constituency registering officers or the Elections Office in the Bay Town Office Suites (1st Floor), 68 West Bay Road, or call 949-8047.
Information is also available on the Elections Office Facebook page or website here.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Here we are, nearly finished with January, and as is usual, not a peep about who is running. If we remain apathetic, we are guaranteed a repeat of the past.
Does it cost too much to campaign? Are we all just adrift? Lost our trust along with our spirit for wanted better for the future?
I would love to feel actually represented. I wonder what that would be like.
When will the time period for registration get reduced to say 30 days? In this age of computers there is no need for the old limit of 90 days.
Maybe one day we will even get electronic (touch screen) voting at the polling booth, instead of paper ballots. Those could remain for mobile & absentee voting.
Sel-fulfilling prophesy.
NO WEED,NO VOTE
God dam I hope Biden at least federally decriminalises it so we can follow suit soon.
Violent alcoholic culture is celebrated here yet we lock up people for growing a medically prescribed plant in their yard.
Waste of time. There will be a few new faces but nothing will change. Heard it here first.
” but nothing will change. ”
That is but a guess at this point, however, it is a guarantee if you give up early and don’t even vote.
Have you considered emigrating to somewhere where you think your vote counts then?
Counts as much here as it would in North Korea.