Jury finds status scammer guilty in $1.85M con

(CNS): It took the seven men and women of the jury less than three hours on Tuesday to find Judith Douglas (54) guilty of obtaining property by deception. During a two-week trial they heard how the George Town woman scammed Nathaniel Robb out of more than $1.85 million in a shocking Caymanian status con. The jury was presented with thousands of WhatsApp messages, several transcripts of calls and other documents detailing how Douglas had manipulated Robb and taken so much cash.

Nathanial Robb

Douglas had denied the allegations and implied that she was merely a go-between for Robb, a dive shop owner, and a mystery contact of hers who she said knew people in high places in government and immigration and could secure Caymanian status for a price.

Douglas essentially claimed that Robb had manipulated her into finding someone he could bribe and that the messages were all part of a con he was perpetrating against his own business partners.

But the messages were exceptionally incriminating, and despite questions surrounding Robb’s gullibility and hints he may have realised that by enlisting the help of Douglas in securing Caymanian status he was doing something that was not entirely above board, he believed that she was able to help him.

That false belief was confirmed in his mind, the court heard, when he received permanent residency, wrongly believing that she had assisted. But Robb, who is originally from South Carolina in the US, had actually received residency rights based on his own eligibility.

Robb told the court that he was introduced to Douglas, who has previous convictions for conning others in a similar scam, by a friend who had told him she could help him get PR and status. Robb was keen to secure status because he wanted to open his own dive business, as at the time he was working for an existing operation on a work permit.

However, over a five-year period Douglas, who worked in special education and had no power to give anyone status, systematically took cash from Robb, making him believe the money was required for the process. She told him that most of it was being held on deposit and would be refunded.

But once he was virtually bankrupt and out of pocket to the tune of more than CI$1.85 million and still without status, he learned that Douglas was in jail as a result of the previous cons. At that point he went to the police.

Douglas was then charged and the case dragged through the courts, with one trial collapsing earlier this year when more phone messages were discovered on other devices held by Robb that related to the con. However, the case was eventually heard in full and all of the evidence put before the jury.

As the jury forewoman read out the unanimous guilty verdict, Douglas, who throughout the trial had hovered between indignation and anger, remained impassive.

A sentencing hearing was set for Wednesday morning and she was remanded in custody.

The case was presided over by visiting judge, Justice Carlisle Greaves, and prosecuted by crown counsel Toyin Salako, while Lee Halliday-Davis defended Douglas.

